McDonald feels Konstas' lack of experience won't hamper Test selection

Andrew McDonald , the Australia head coach, has said 19-year-old Sam Konstas would not be held back from a Test debut against India due to his lack of first-class experience if the selectors believe he is the best option.

Konstas, who will play for Australia A against India A in Mackay from Thursday, is in the mix to open in the Test series after making back-to-back hundreds in the first Sheffield Shield game of the season then a hard-fought 43 against Victoria on a tricky pitch at the MCG.

He has played just six first-class matches so the most he will have under his belt, if he were to debut in Perth next month, would be eight, but the selectors will purely be considering whether he is the ideal person for the vacant role alongside Usman Khawaja in a series that will be vital in determining Australia's World Test Championship hopes

"I think we're picking the best team for here and now, and if that does encompass a younger player, then we'll head down that direction," McDonald told ABC's Offsiders. "And clearly Sam Konstas, on the back of his first Shield match, and the way he went about his work in the second innings at the MCG against Scott Boland, has definitely made some noise.

"I've heard people commentating 'do you protect the player?' If they're ready, they're ready in our mind, and if Sam's capable and we feel as though is capable to fill that spot I don't think that the opponent should come into the equation."

Andrew McDonald on Nathan McSweeney: 'He's a legitimate chance to put his hand up for selection at some point in time' • Getty Images

Konstas' mentor, Shane Watson, has termed the current selection debate a "perfect storm" for him to be propelled into the Test side.

"I think it's purely is this player good enough to play Test cricket?," McDonald said. "You've got to start against someone, and you shouldn't be holding back and protecting someone from a potential opponent, and India is a strong opponent but also the advantage of a player playing in Australia for their first Test summer is that the conditions are familiar. What better place to start than in your own back yard."

However, despite the decision to move Steven Smith back to No. 4, McDonald continued to believe that a middle-order batter could be converted to a Test opener if that was felt the best solution. McDonald has previously been strong on picking the best six batters available.

McDonald cited the examples of Watson and Simon Katich who moved from middle-order roles to the top with success while also drew on India's last visit when Matthew Wade took the role amid injury issues for first-choice options.

Nathan McSweeney , the South Australia captain who will lead Australia A, has put his name in frame for a call-up with an impressive start to the season at No. 3 in state cricket

"The way our batters speak about his [Shami's] relentless nature, his line and lengths, the way he goes about his business, a real good complimenting skill set to Bumrah so think that one-two combo they'll lack a little bit, and they'll miss that." Andrew McDonald on Mohammed Shami's absence

"I think he's a legitimate chance to put his hand up for selection at some point in time, whether that be in the middle order…or whether that his technique can push for an opening slot," McDonald said. "I think he's technically capable and definitely got the mindset to be able to achieve good things at the top of the order, but whether that's the time and place for him right now, that's to be decided.''

McDonald also felt Mohammed Shami's absence from the India squad was significant but cautioned against any suggestions they would not be able to cover the gap given what happened on their previous tour to Australia where an injury-depleted side famously won at the Gabba to take the series.