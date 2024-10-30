'My game's ready' - No. 3 McSweeney confident of opening against India if chance arises

Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney says he is confident of fronting up to the new ball and opening the batting in the first Test against India if the selectors go down the route of a non-specialist.

The race to partner Usman Khawaja has seemingly come down to back-to-back four-day matches between Australia A and India A. Former Test openers Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris are set to open the batting in the first match in Mackay starting on Thursday, while teenaged prodigy Sam Konstas is also in the squad.

Even though he bats at No. 3 for South Australia, McSweeney is firmly in the mix and has a chance to make his Test debut, having made an excellent start to the Sheffield Shield season with scores of 55, 127 not out, 37 and 72.

McSweeney, 25, has built on his form from last season where he scored 762 runs at 40.10 , including three centuries, in mostly tough batting conditions. Only three players in the competition scored more runs for the season.

He has been touted as a future Test captain underlined by his appointment as Australian A skipper, a role he has fulfilled several times previously. McSweeney has also led the Prime Minister's XI once, as well as captaining the Brisbane Heat to last season's BBL title.

McSweeney's form and highly-regarded leadership credentials - his tactical nous has impressed observers in his debut season as South Australia captain - have proved compelling for the national selectors who are left pondering if he can step up into the unfamiliar role of opening.

"I think I'm playing probably the best cricket I have, batting No. 3 for South Australia, and pretty much my whole career," McSweeney told reporters in Mackay.

"It's not too dissimilar to opening. I feel like you can be in there the first over of the game. All my preparation is with the new ball, so I feel like my game's ready.

"Hopefully I can get an opportunity. If not, I'll keep trying to get better. What will be, will be."

McSweeney was tight-lipped over his position in Australia A's batting order, but he will likely stay in his customary role at No. 3.

"I'm quite clear where I'm batting for this game. It's a great honour to play for Australia and I'm happy to bat wherever," he said. "Hopefully I can take my opportunity batting where I do. I'm not sure what's going to happen in the next game, so the selectors will pick that.

"I think being talked about playing for your country is a great honour....try and embrace the chat. All I can do is prepare as best I can and prepare the other boys.

"There are so many guys that are playing well and hopefully we can all take it [the opportunities] and make it really hard for the selectors."

While the national focus has been absorbed with this so-called 'bat-off', set to reach almost fanatical levels in Mackay and the MCG, Australia A will be pitted against a talented India A line-up in a contest to be played in the humid conditions of northeast Queensland.

India A boasts several Test squad members, including 21-year-old allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, looking to acclimatise to Australian conditions and start the tour strongly.

"It will be nice to play those guys. We only see them on TV [in the IPL], for me personally," McSweeney said. "The wicket looks great, I don't think it will be too toss dependent. I think with the bat and the ball, they've got some great players.