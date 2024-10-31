Matches (23)
BAN vs SA (1)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WBBL (1)

Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test at Mackay, AUS-A vs IND-A, Oct 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st unofficial Test, Mackay, October 31 - November 03, 2024, India A tour of Australia
Australia A FlagAustralia A
India A FlagIndia A
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JR Philippe
4 M • 309 Runs • 38.63 Avg • 91.69 SR
JJ Peirson
4 M • 276 Runs • 92 Avg • 65.24 SR
AR Easwaran
7 M • 417 Runs • 41.7 Avg • 55.82 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
5 M • 393 Runs • 49.13 Avg • 50.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MT Steketee
7 M • 30 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 40.26 SR
MG Neser
3 M • 11 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 49.36 SR
NA Saini
5 M • 14 Wkts • 3.17 Econ • 58.71 SR
Yash Dayal
3 M • 11 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 42.18 SR
AUS-A
IND-A
Match details
Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days31 October, 1,2,3 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
