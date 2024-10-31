Matches (23)
BAN vs SA (1)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WBBL (1)
Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test at Mackay, AUS-A vs IND-A, Oct 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st unofficial Test, Mackay, October 31 - November 03, 2024, India A tour of Australia
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
AUS-A Win & Bat
IND-A Win & Bat
AUS-A Win & Bowl
IND-A Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia A
W
L
D
L
L
India A
W
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 12:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-A4 M • 309 Runs • 38.63 Avg • 91.69 SR
AUS-A4 M • 276 Runs • 92 Avg • 65.24 SR
IND-A7 M • 417 Runs • 41.7 Avg • 55.82 SR
IND-A5 M • 393 Runs • 49.13 Avg • 50.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-A7 M • 30 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 40.26 SR
AUS-A3 M • 11 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 49.36 SR
IND-A5 M • 14 Wkts • 3.17 Econ • 58.71 SR
IND-A3 M • 11 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 42.18 SR
Squad
AUS-A
IND-A
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|31 October, 1,2,3 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
India A in Australia News
O'Keefe urges Australia to prioritise red-ball prep for Sri Lanka-bound spinners
The two matches which begin in late January are shaping as a potential decider in the race for the World Test Championship final
Meet the five new faces in India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy touring party
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna all made compelling cases for selection
Sam Konstas vaults into Australia A squad after twin hundreds
The 19-year-old is joined by Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft but there is no place for Matt Renshaw