RESULT
1st unofficial Test, Mackay, October 31 - November 03, 2024, India A tour of Australia
India A FlagIndia A
107 & 312
Australia A FlagAustralia A
(T:225) 195 & 226/3

Australia A won by 7 wickets

Kishan in hot water as India A at centre of ball-change controversy

The umpires replaced the ball before the start of the final day in Mackay

Andrew McGlashan
Andrew McGlashan
03-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Umpire Shawn Craig speaks to the India A players, Australia A vs India A, 1st four-day game, Mackay, November 3, 2024

Umpire Shawn Craig speaks to the India A players  •  Getty Images

Australia 195 (Mukesh 6-46) and 226 for 3 (McSweeney 88*, Webster 61*) beat India A 107 (Doggett 6-15) and 312 (Sai Sudharsan 103, Padikkal 88, O'Neill 4-55) by seven wickets
India A were at the centre of a ball-change controversy before the start of the final day against Australia A in Mackay with the umpire heard saying it had been replaced because of scratches.
There was a heated discussion between a group of India players and umpire Shawn Craig before the first delivery of the day with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan likely finding himself in trouble after terming the decision to change the ball as "stupid."
Explaining why the ball had been changed, in audio picked up by the stump microphones on Fox Cricket, Craig said: "Scratch it, we change the ball...no more discussion, let's play." Kishan replied with: "So we are going to play with this ball…that's a very stupid decision."
Craig responded: "Excuse me, you'll be on report for dissent. That's inappropriate behaviour. Because of your actions we changed the ball."
Significantly, however, Australia A were not awarded five penalty runs as stated in the Law 41.3.4 for when umpires consider the ball has been "unfairly changed".
"If the umpires consider that the condition of the ball has been unfairly changed by a member or members of either side, they shall ask the captain of the opposing side if he/she would like the ball to be replaced. If necessary, in the case of the batting side, the batters at the wicket may deputise for their captain.
"41.3.4.1 - If a replacement ball is requested, the umpires shall select and bring into use immediately, a ball which shall have wear comparable to that of the previous ball immediately prior to the contravention.
"41.3.4.2 - Regardless of whether a replacement ball has been chosen to be used, the bowler's end umpire shall; award 5 Penalty runs to the opposing side; if appropriate, inform the batters at the wicket and the captain of the fielding side that the ball has been changed and the reason for their action; inform the captain of the batting side as soon as practicable of what has occurred.
"The umpires together shall report the occurrence as soon as possible after the match to the Executive of the offending side and to any Governing Body responsible for the match, who shall take such action as is considered appropriate against the captain, any other individuals concerned and, if appropriate, the team."
Changing the condition of the ball is a level three charge under Cricket Australia's code of conduct.
The code reads: "Any action(s) likely to alter the condition of the ball which are not specifically permitted under Law 41.3.2 may be regarded as 'unfair'. The following actions shall therefore, not be permitted (this list of actions is not exhaustive but included for illustrative purposes): (a) deliberately throwing the ball into the ground for the purpose of roughening it up; (b) applying any artificial substance to the ball; and applying any non-artificial substance for any purpose other than to polish the ball; (c) lifting or otherwise interfering with any of the seams of the ball; (d) scratching the surface of the ball with finger or thumb nails or any implement."
Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney was at the crease when play resumed but it was not immediately clear if he had been involved in the ball change.
Cricket Australia has been contacted for comment.
The scenes at the start of play added unexpected drama to the closing stages of the first four-day game which saw McSweeney make a strong claim for a place in Australia's Test squad as he finished unbeaten on 88 in the chase. He added an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 141 with Beau Webster who also produced a very controlled innings.
Once India A didn't make early breakthroughs on the final morning they started to go through the motions with Sai Sudharsan sending down six overs of rather friendly spin.
More to follow
Ishan KishanIndia A (India Blues)Australia AIndiaAustraliaIndia A vs Australia AIndia A tour of Australia

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
