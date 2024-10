Abhimanyu Easwaran, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked for India's tour of Australia

India have picked three spin allrounders R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who marked his return to the Test team after more than three years with a ten-wicket haul against New Zealand in Pune . Reddy, 21, is the only seam-bowling allrounder in the squad for Australia. He will have extra time to acclimatise considering he is part of the India A team that will be playing two four-day games in Mackay and Melbourne. Reddy made his T20I debut against Bangladesh earlier this month and was a reserve player in the Test squad for the home series against New Zealand, he is already in Australia. He is seen by India's selectors as a promising allrounder who could improve with more experience and exposure.