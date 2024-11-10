McSweeney to open in first Test, Inglis handed call-up

Nathan McSweeney will open the batting for Australia in the first Test against India in Perth having won the race to partner Usman Khawaja while Josh Inglis has been included as the reserve batter in a 13-player squad.

McSweeney had firmed as the favourite for the vacant role in recent weeks and though he couldn't convert two starts against India A at the MCG - where he made 14 and 25 on a tricky pitch opening for the first time his first-class career - he has been preferred ahead of specialist openers including Marcus Harris who does not even make the squad.

As expected, Scott Boland takes his place as the back-up quick bowler behind captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for the first Test at Optus Stadium which begins on November 22.

The decisions taken by the selectors follows their recent mantra of picking the best six batters rather than focusing too heavily on the positions they traditionally occupy. The vacancy at the top of the order arose after the decision to move Steven Smith back to No. 4 following his four-Test stay earlier this year after the retirement of David Warner.

"Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket," chair of selectors George Bailey said. "His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level.

"Similarly, Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad. Scott has been a top-level performer when given the opportunity at Test level and remains a valued member of the squad. The squad is balanced and provides Andrew and Pat the options required for what shapes as a captivating series."

Nathan McSweeney will make his Test debut in Perth • Getty Images

Overall in first-class cricket McSweeney averages 38.16 with six centuries in 34 matches but over the last two years that average rises to 43.44 with all his hundreds coming during that period. In a sign of his standing among the selectors he was handed Australia A captaincy before he led his state, South Australia.

"I think I'm playing pretty well at the moment," McSweeney said after the first match against India A where he sealed victory with an unbeaten 88 at No.4 "I'm really confident in my game. I'm progressing and I'm batting some of the best innings I've played. Hopefully I can continue to learn and get better. If the opportunity comes, I feel like I'm ready."

Harris looked to have made a strong case for selection with a hard-fought 74 in the first innings against India A in Melbourne but it wasn't enough to return him to the Test fold. Sam Konstas sealed victory in the match with a fine innings at No. 4 but after early-season excitement with his twin hundreds against South Australia it has been decided it is a little too early for the 19-year-old. Cameron Bancroft's horror run of form meant he drifted well out of contention.

Inglis' selection is something of a left-field decision but rewards him for being one of the most in-form players this season with two Sheffield Shield hundreds. His credentials were lauded by New South Wales Greg Shipperd last month who said he should be in contention to open . Bailey played that down but did say he could play a role this season and that opportunity is now a step closer. He also provides wicketkeeping back-up for Alex Carey.

Inglis will captain Australia for the first time later on Sunday in the deciding ODI against Pakistan and then in the three-match T20I series meaning he will link up with the Test squad after those matches are complete.

Australia squad for 1st Test vs India