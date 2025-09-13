cuts this to extra cover, and the misfield gives them the chance for the second and they take it! Sri Lanka win by 6 wickets!
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 5th Match, Group B at Abu Dhabi, Asia Cup, Sep 13 2025 - Match Result
Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 32 balls remaining)
Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain's 86-run partnership is BAN's highest for the 6th wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 81 between Nurul Hasan and Afif Hossain
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|SL
|44.39
|50(34)
|51.46
|44.39
|-
|-
|-
|BAN
|42.88
|42(34)
|43.54
|42.38
|0/4
|0
|0.5
|SL
|42.57
|-
|-
|-
|1/17
|1.53
|42.57
|SL
|40.72
|46(32)
|47.35
|40.72
|-
|-
|-
|SL
|39.03
|-
|-
|-
|1/17
|1.38
|39.03
Well on that note it's a wrap from us. Here's a look at how the table stands after tonight's game. Bangladesh have it all to do, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are sitting quite comfortably in the top two places. But all eyes now turn to group A and the box office clash tomorrow, as India take on Pakistan. Be sure to join us for that, and check out all of our content around that match and tonight's game, but for now this is Madushka signing out!
Charith Asalanka: The first two overs were a key moment for us, set the platform. It was a dream start. [Wanindu googly?] That is his main weapon, even we can't pick him. He's a superstar. [NRR?] Once we got 115-120, we wanted to finish the game as soon as possible. It's absolutely brilliant support from the fans, Bangladesh fans as well. I just want to thank every fan that came out to support us."
Litton Das: "I thought in the powerplay we lost the game. A wicket was a very good one to bat on. If you score 140 on a good wicket, you have to bowl and field well which we didn't do. [Afghanistan] It's a do or die. Thanks to our supporters, I wish they will come again."
Kamil Mishara is Player of the Match for his 46 off 32: "Pathum just asked me to play my normal game, and to take my time. I'm very happy to win a game for my country again. [time away from the side?] I just believed always in myself, and worked hard for it."
Time for the post-match presentation...
The margin of defeat also leaves Bangladesh quite precariously poised in terms of net run rate. They now have no choice but win their remaining game against Afghanistan, and that too by a substantial margin.
9.57pm So a comfortable win in the end for Sri Lanka, one setup by their bowlers and then finished comfortably by their batters. Pathum Nissanka once more was at the heart of the chase, with a blistering 50 off 34, and he was kept company by young Kamil Mishara, who punished Bangladesh for an early let off with a 32-ball 46. There were some late wickets, but the result was well in hand by then. Earlier, back-to-back wicket maidens set the tone for the Bangladesh innings, one that was only salvaged by an 86-run 6th wicket stand between Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali. For Sri Lanka's bowlers, even though Matheesha Pathirana was expensive, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara were miserly as ever, while a wicket-taking return from Wanindu Hasaranga rounded off the perfect start to the tournament for the Lankans.
another slow offbreak, pushed back to Shamim
looped up slow, nudged into the offside for one
short of a length around off, cut away for a single
Just 4 needed now. Shamim into the attack.
Smoked! In the slot and Asalanka goes bang! Just picks this up from a length around off and launches it over deep midwicket. Classic Asalanka hit
Vijay: "Another 20 runs would have made this a classic"
good length slower one, waits for it and eases it to long-on
Oh is this another?! Looks to drop and run into the offside, but it's a direct hit as Asalanka was made to scurry through at the last. He's made it though, sliding his bat safely across
Mak: "Last moment hopes? Don't get too high"
short and pulled in front of square for a couple
Asalanka comes in
Caught excellently at fine leg! This was one the pads and Shanaka has picked this up cleanly, but the Fizz has made good ground in the deep and held on nicely while moving to his right
short of a length, pulled behind square for one
length ball, stays back and punches this back to Mahedi
over the wicket
darted on the pads, whipped through midwicket
around the wicket
full and straight, driven to long-off for one
Shanaka comes up the order
Goes again, but this time misses! Mahedi gets his man on review! This was pushed through quicker and flatter from Mahedi, angled in on off. A pleading appeal from Mahedi, but not given. They go for the review. This looks to have struck in front of off, and there is no bat on Ultra Edge. Impact is in line as well, and it's crashing into the stumps.
Connects much better with the reverse this time! Takes it from a fullish length around off, and lifts it over point!
goes for the reverse and gets a bottom edge past short third. Shoriful hares back and does well to haul this in just about
Mahedi to bowl out
swing and a miss! Slower ball, across the left hander. Mishara looks to heave over mid-on but can't connect
short of a length outside off, swatted down to long-on
back of a length, seams across as Perera plays and misses. Tentative shot
full and straight, driven to long-on
1W
1W
1W
1W
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|Sri Lanka, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|T20I no. 3453
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|13 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Rohan PanditDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Sri Lanka 2, Bangladesh 0
Over 15 • SL 140/4Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 32 balls remaining)
No mystery spinner, no problem as Sri Lanka's pace battery does the magic
Nissanka, Mishara and SL bowlers trample Bangladesh in NRR-boosting win
Sri Lanka bowl first; Shoriful replaces Taskin in Bangladesh XI
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|50
|34
|caught
|3
|6
|not out
|46
|32
|lbw
|9
|9
|caught
|1
|3
|not out
|10
|4
|Extras
|(lb 5, w 16)
|Total
|140(4 wkts; 14.4 ovs)