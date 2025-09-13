Matches (11)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 5th Match, Group B at Abu Dhabi, Asia Cup, Sep 13 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
5th Match, Group B (N), Abu Dhabi, September 13, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
139/5
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(14.4/20 ov, T:140) 140/4

Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 32 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
46* (32)
kamil-mishara
Cricinfo's MVP
44.39 ptsImpact List
pathum-nissanka
86

Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain's 86-run partnership is BAN's highest for the 6th wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 81 between Nurul Hasan and Afif Hossain

Match centre 
Scores: Chandan Duorah | Comms: Madushka Balasuriya
Scorecard summary
Bangladesh 139/5(20 overs)
Shamim Hossain
42* (34)
Wanindu Hasaranga
2/25 (4)
Jaker Ali
41* (34)
Nuwan Thushara
1/17 (4)
Sri Lanka 140/4(14.4 overs)
Pathum Nissanka
50 (34)
Mahedi Hasan
2/29 (4)
Kamil Mishara
46* (32)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
1/23 (3)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Pathum Nissanka
SL44.3950(34)51.4644.39---
Shamim Hossain
BAN42.8842(34)43.5442.380/400.5
Nuwan Thushara
SL42.57---1/171.5342.57
Kamil Mishara
SL40.7246(32)47.3540.72---
Dushmantha Chameera
SL39.03---1/171.3839.03
View full list

Well on that note it's a wrap from us. Here's a look at how the table stands after tonight's game. Bangladesh have it all to do, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are sitting quite comfortably in the top two places. But all eyes now turn to group A and the box office clash tomorrow, as India take on Pakistan. Be sure to join us for that, and check out all of our content around that match and tonight's game, but for now this is Madushka signing out!

Charith Asalanka: The first two overs were a key moment for us, set the platform. It was a dream start. [Wanindu googly?] That is his main weapon, even we can't pick him. He's a superstar. [NRR?] Once we got 115-120, we wanted to finish the game as soon as possible. It's absolutely brilliant support from the fans, Bangladesh fans as well. I just want to thank every fan that came out to support us."

Litton Das: "I thought in the powerplay we lost the game. A wicket was a very good one to bat on. If you score 140 on a good wicket, you have to bowl and field well which we didn't do. [Afghanistan] It's a do or die. Thanks to our supporters, I wish they will come again."

Kamil Mishara is Player of the Match for his 46 off 32: "Pathum just asked me to play my normal game, and to take my time. I'm very happy to win a game for my country again. [time away from the side?] I just believed always in myself, and worked hard for it."

Time for the post-match presentation...

The margin of defeat also leaves Bangladesh quite precariously poised in terms of net run rate. They now have no choice but win their remaining game against Afghanistan, and that too by a substantial margin.

9.57pm So a comfortable win in the end for Sri Lanka, one setup by their bowlers and then finished comfortably by their batters. Pathum Nissanka once more was at the heart of the chase, with a blistering 50 off 34, and he was kept company by young Kamil Mishara, who punished Bangladesh for an early let off with a 32-ball 46. There were some late wickets, but the result was well in hand by then. Earlier, back-to-back wicket maidens set the tone for the Bangladesh innings, one that was only salvaged by an 86-run 6th wicket stand between Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali. For Sri Lanka's bowlers, even though Matheesha Pathirana was expensive, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara were miserly as ever, while a wicket-taking return from Wanindu Hasaranga rounded off the perfect start to the tournament for the Lankans.

14.4
2
Shamim Hossain to Mishara, 2 runs

cuts this to extra cover, and the misfield gives them the chance for the second and they take it! Sri Lanka win by 6 wickets!

14.3
Shamim Hossain to Mishara, no run

another slow offbreak, pushed back to Shamim

14.2
1
Shamim Hossain to Asalanka, 1 run

looped up slow, nudged into the offside for one

14.1
1
Shamim Hossain to Mishara, 1 run

short of a length around off, cut away for a single

Just 4 needed now. Shamim into the attack.

end of over 1411 runs • 1 wicket
SL: 136/4CRR: 9.71 RRR: 0.66 • Need 4 from 36b
Charith Asalanka9 (3b 1x6)
Kamil Mishara43 (29b 4x4 2x6)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3-0-23-1
Mahedi Hasan 4-0-29-2
13.6
6
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Asalanka, SIX runs

Smoked! In the slot and Asalanka goes bang! Just picks this up from a length around off and launches it over deep midwicket. Classic Asalanka hit

Vijay: "Another 20 runs would have made this a classic"

13.5
1
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Mishara, 1 run

good length slower one, waits for it and eases it to long-on

13.4
1
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Asalanka, 1 run

Oh is this another?! Looks to drop and run into the offside, but it's a direct hit as Asalanka was made to scurry through at the last. He's made it though, sliding his bat safely across

Mak: "Last moment hopes? Don't get too high"

13.3
2
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Asalanka, 2 runs

short and pulled in front of square for a couple

Asalanka comes in

13.2
W
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Shanaka, OUT

Caught excellently at fine leg! This was one the pads and Shanaka has picked this up cleanly, but the Fizz has made good ground in the deep and held on nicely while moving to his right

Dasun Shanaka c Mustafizur Rahman b Tanzim Hasan Sakib 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 33.33
13.1
1
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Mishara, 1 run

short of a length, pulled behind square for one

end of over 138 runs • 1 wicket
SL: 125/3CRR: 9.61 RRR: 2.14 • Need 15 from 42b
Dasun Shanaka1 (2b)
Kamil Mishara41 (27b 4x4 2x6)
Mahedi Hasan 4-0-29-2
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2-0-12-0
12.6
Mahedi Hasan to Shanaka, no run

length ball, stays back and punches this back to Mahedi

over the wicket

12.5
1
Mahedi Hasan to Mishara, 1 run

darted on the pads, whipped through midwicket

around the wicket

12.4
1
Mahedi Hasan to Shanaka, 1 run

full and straight, driven to long-off for one

Shanaka comes up the order

12.3
W
Mahedi Hasan to Perera, OUT

Goes again, but this time misses! Mahedi gets his man on review! This was pushed through quicker and flatter from Mahedi, angled in on off. A pleading appeal from Mahedi, but not given. They go for the review. This looks to have struck in front of off, and there is no bat on Ultra Edge. Impact is in line as well, and it's crashing into the stumps.

Kusal Perera lbw b Mahedi Hasan 9 (9b 1x4 0x6 8m) SR: 100
12.2
4
Mahedi Hasan to Perera, FOUR runs

Connects much better with the reverse this time! Takes it from a fullish length around off, and lifts it over point!

12.1
2
Mahedi Hasan to Perera, 2 runs

goes for the reverse and gets a bottom edge past short third. Shoriful hares back and does well to haul this in just about

Mahedi to bowl out

end of over 128 runs
SL: 117/2CRR: 9.75 RRR: 2.87 • Need 23 from 48b
Kamil Mishara40 (26b 4x4 2x6)
Kusal Perera3 (6b)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2-0-12-0
Mahedi Hasan 3-0-21-1
11.6
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Mishara, no run

swing and a miss! Slower ball, across the left hander. Mishara looks to heave over mid-on but can't connect

11.5
1
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Perera, 1 run

short of a length outside off, swatted down to long-on

11.4
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Perera, no run

back of a length, seams across as Perera plays and misses. Tentative shot

11.3
1
Tanzim Hasan Sakib to Mishara, 1 run

full and straight, driven to long-on

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
P Nissanka
50 runs (34)
6 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
15 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
85%
K Mishara
46 runs (32)
4 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
78%
Best performances - bowlers
PW Hasaranga
O
4
M
0
R
25
W
2
ECO
6.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Mahedi Hasan
O
4
M
0
R
29
W
2
ECO
7.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
TossSri Lanka, elected to field first
Series
Men's T20 Asia Cup
Bangladesh tour of United Arab Emirates
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Sri Lanka
Kamil Mishara
Match numberT20I no. 3453
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days13 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Faisal AfridiDRS
India
Rohan PanditDRS
TV Umpire
India
Virender Sharma
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
PointsSri Lanka 2, Bangladesh 0
Language
English
Win Probability
SL 100%
BANSL
100%50%100%BAN InningsSL Innings

Over 15 • SL 140/4

Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 32 balls remaining)
Sri Lanka Innings
Player NameRB
P Nissanka
caught5034
BKG Mendis
caught36
K Mishara
not out4632
MDKJ Perera
lbw99
MD Shanaka
caught13
KIC Asalanka
not out104
Extras(lb 5, w 16)
Total140(4 wkts; 14.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Men's T20 Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND110210.483
PAK11024.650
OMA1010-4.650
UAE1010-10.483
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG11024.700
SL11022.595
BAN2112-0.650
HKG2020-2.889
Full Table