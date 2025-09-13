9.57pm So a comfortable win in the end for Sri Lanka, one setup by their bowlers and then finished comfortably by their batters. Pathum Nissanka once more was at the heart of the chase, with a blistering 50 off 34, and he was kept company by young Kamil Mishara, who punished Bangladesh for an early let off with a 32-ball 46. There were some late wickets, but the result was well in hand by then. Earlier, back-to-back wicket maidens set the tone for the Bangladesh innings, one that was only salvaged by an 86-run 6th wicket stand between Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali. For Sri Lanka's bowlers, even though Matheesha Pathirana was expensive, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara were miserly as ever, while a wicket-taking return from Wanindu Hasaranga rounded off the perfect start to the tournament for the Lankans.