Shamim, Jaker help Bangladesh recover to 139

Bangladesh 139 for 5 (Shamim 42*, Jaker 41*, Hasaranga 2-25) vs Sri Lanka

They began their high-stakes contest against Sri Lanka miserably, slipping to 0 for 2 after Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera bowled back-to-back wicket maidens with the new ball. But Bangladesh went into the innings break with the match still alive in tricky batting conditions, thanks to an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 86 between Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali

They came together at 53 for 5 in the tenth over, and walked off together at the end of the innings, unbeaten on 42 and 41 respectively. That both went at strike rates in the 120s, and both struggled to find the boundary for long stretches - including a barren spell of 21 balls - indicated both the excellence of Sri Lanka's defensive bowling, particularly that of Chameera whose yorkers achieved a rare level of precision in overs 18 and 20, and the two-paced nature of this Abu Dhabi surface.

Shamim hit the only six of the innings, a pick-up shot over midwicket off Matheesha Pathirana in the 19th over, and that shot and Pathirana's figures - 0 for 42 in four overs - indicated that pace onto the bat was one quantity batters could feed off in these conditions.

Sri Lanka's other frontline bowlers were exceptional, however, with Thushara and Chameera finding swing with the new ball and mixing up their pace nicely with the old ball to finish with identical figures of 4-1-17-1. Wanindu Hasaranga , meanwhile, made a big impact in his comeback game, taking two wickets and nearly having another when a wrong'un burst through Jaker's defences and brushed the off stump, only for the bails to stay put.

That Bangladesh managed to set Sri Lanka a target of 140 was remarkable given how they began, with their left-handed openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon struggling to find the middle of the bat against the new ball and perishing when they tried to hit out, scoring a combined 0 off 10 between them. Litton Das helped them recover somewhat with a 26-ball 28 that included three fours in the sixth over when he went after Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka's fifth bowler, but Bangladesh didn't do their cause any good by losing Towhid Hridoy to a run-out when he attempted a risky third run.