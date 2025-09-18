Matches (15)
RESULT
61st Match, Birmingham, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division One
Match drawn

Essex all but seal Division One status with watery draw at Edgbaston

Visitors take 10 points to virtually confirm safety going into final round of Championship season

Aerial view of Edgbaston, as rain delayed the start of play, Warwickshire vs Essex, LV= County Championship, Edgbaston, May 11, 2023

Edgbaston saw a third day without play  •  Getty Images

Essex 325 for 5 (Allison 98, Pepper 54*) drew with Warwickshire
Essex virtually secured their Rothesay County Championship Division One status as their match with Warwickshire ended in a rain-ruined draw at Edgbaston. No play was possible due to rain on the final day, meaning that three of the four days were completely blank.
Essex collected ten points from the draw, putting them pretty much safe from relegation as two of the teams below them - Yorkshire and Durham - meet in next week's final round of games. It would now take an extraordinary combination of results and bonus points to drag Essex through the trapdoor with Worcestershire.
It was a sodden and sorry scene at Edgbaston as Warwickshire's home season came to an anti-climatic close. After high winds prevented play on the first day and rain did so on the third, persistent drizzle overnight and on the fourth morning again left conditions unplayable. Essex were denied the chance to resume from the 325 for 5 that they build on the second day.
Tom Westley's side at least took a solid ten points from the draw - a more productive return than from the drawn encounter between these teams in their inaugural Championship meeting at Edgbaston in 1895. After three days of hard work and effort, the points gained from that game, in which, incidentally 21 players made their Championship debuts, were Warwickshire 0 Essex 0.
WarwickshireEssexEssex vs WarwickshireCounty Championship Division One

Essex Innings
Player NameRB
D Elgar
caught48111
PI Walter
caught2531
T Westley
bowled25102
CWJ Allison
caught98175
MJJ Critchley
caught4764
MS Pepper
not out5494
NRM Thain
not out1847
Extras(b 4, lb 5, w 1)
Total325(5 wkts; 104 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT13616203
SUR13418189
SOM13427179
WAR13319168
SUS13346150
ESS13238150
YOR13346146
HAM13229142
DUR13256140
WOR13175100
Full Table