Matches (24)
PAK vs BAN (1)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
ENG v SL (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
MAX60 (6)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)
West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at Tarouba, WI vs SA, Aug 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I, Tarouba, August 25, 2024, South Africa tour of West Indies
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
W
L
W
L
W
South Africa
W
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:46
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 293 Runs • 48.83 Avg • 160.98 SR
8 M • 216 Runs • 27 Avg • 136.7 SR
10 M • 241 Runs • 40.17 Avg • 117.56 SR
10 M • 137 Runs • 15.22 Avg • 103.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 14.76 SR
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 19.63 SR
6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.39 Econ • 17.25 SR
6 M • 2 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 33 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
WI
SA
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2812
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
|Match days
|25 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs South Africa News
Pooran and Forde lead West Indies' demolition of South Africa
Athanaze and Hope blasted 75 in the powerplay to put Stubbs' resilient 76 in vain
Build-up to 2026 begins for West Indies, South Africa - with some ghosts of 2024 still to bury
The hosts have retained their core from this year's T20 World Cup in a bid to become "championship-winning", while the visitors are looking to create some depth in their ranks
Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph rested for South Africa T20Is
Hetmyer, who didn't play a single game at the 2024 T20 World Cup, retained his place in the squad
Coach Conrad thrilled with South Africa's shot at WTC 'pot of gold'
The series win in the West Indies has left the team with a chance of making the final at Lord's next year