West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd T20I at Tarouba, WI vs SA, Aug 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Tarouba, August 25, 2024, South Africa tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
7:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
8 M • 293 Runs • 48.83 Avg • 160.98 SR
J Charles
8 M • 216 Runs • 27 Avg • 136.7 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 241 Runs • 40.17 Avg • 117.56 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 137 Runs • 15.22 Avg • 103.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Motie
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 14.76 SR
AJ Hosein
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 19.63 SR
OEG Baartman
6 M • 8 Wkts • 5.39 Econ • 17.25 SR
AK Markram
6 M • 2 Wkts • 8.18 Econ • 33 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
WI
SA
PLAYER
ROLE
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Roston Chase (vc)
Allrounder
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
Alick Athanaze 
Middle order Batter
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2812
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days25 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
