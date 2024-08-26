Matches (26)
PAK vs BAN (1)
MAX60 (2)
WCPL (2)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)
ENG v SL (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (4)
RHF Trophy (4)
Live
2nd T20I, Tarouba, August 25, 2024, South Africa tour of West Indies
PrevNext
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(16.4/20 ov) 145/4
South Africa FlagSouth Africa

South Africa chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 8.70
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 49/1 (9.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:WI 181
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

South Africa bowl in second T20I, bring in Lizaad Williams; West Indies unchanged

Visitors left Nandre Burger out after his three overs cost 47 in the first T20I, with teenager Kwena Maphaka retaining his place

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
25-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
We can see what his first World Cup wicket means for Lizaad Williams, Bangladesh vs South Africa, ODI World Cup, Mumbai, October 24, 2023

File photo: Lizaad Williams replaced Nandre Burger in South Africa's only change  •  ICC via Getty Images

South Africa opt to bowl vs West Indies
With the series on the line, Aiden Markram, playing in his 50th T20I, decided South Africa would chase in warm, sunny conditions in Trinidad.
South Africa made one change to the XI that lost the opener two days back. They benched left-arm seamer Nandre Burger, whose three overs cost 47 runs on Friday, and gave the right-arm seamer Lizaad Williams a game instead. Teenager Kwena Maphaka kept his place in the team after an impressive first outing, while Wiaan Mulder and the uncapped Jason Smith continue to wait their turn.
That kept South Africa's combination of five batters, two seam-bowling all-rounders, three seamers and a spinner intact.
West Indies, meanwhile, stuck with the same XI from the first game, which meant they had no room for the experienced Obed McCoy, with Matthew Forde and Shamar Joseph tasked with leading the pace pack. They will be confident of what they can do after they reduced South Africa to 42 for 5 in the first match.
From there, a record sixth-wicket partnership of 68 runs between Tristan Stubbs and Patrick Kruger took South Africa to a respectable total, but West Indies chased it down with 13 balls to spare to complete the highest successful chase at this ground.
West Indies know it's possible to get big runs on this surface, and they will want to make sure they do that first if they are to claim the series with a game to spare.
West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Alick Athanaze, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Roston Chase, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Rovman Powell (capt), 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Matthew Forde, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Shamar Joseph
South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk) 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 Donovan Ferreira, 7 Patrick Kruger, 8 Bjorn Fortuin, 9 Ottneil Baartman, 10 Lizaad Williams, 11 Kwena Maphaka
West IndiesSouth AfricaWest Indies vs South AfricaSouth Africa tour of West Indies

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Language
English
Win Probability
WI 63.21%
WISA
100%50%100%WI InningsSA Innings

Current Over 17 • WI 145/4

Live Forecast: WI 181
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Athanaze
caught2821
SD Hope
caught4122
N Pooran
caught1919
RL Chase
caught79
R Powell
not out2618
SE Rutherford
not out1811
Extras(lb 1, w 5)
Total145(4 wkts; 16.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>