Matches (25)
PAK vs BAN (1)
ENG v SL (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
MAX60 (8)
WCPL 2024 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
WCL 2 (1)
West Indies vs South Africa, 1st T20I at Tarouba, WI vs SA, Aug 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I, Tarouba, August 23, 2024, South Africa tour of West Indies
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
W
W
L
W
L
South Africa
W
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 228 Runs • 38 Avg • 146.15 SR
9 M • 217 Runs • 24.11 Avg • 133.12 SR
9 M • 165 Runs • 33 Avg • 101.22 SR
9 M • 123 Runs • 15.38 Avg • 100.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 12 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7 Econ • 19.8 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 19 SR
5 M • 2 Wkts • 6.9 Econ • 30 SR
SQUAD
WI
SA
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
|Match days
|23 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs South Africa News
Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph rested for South Africa T20Is
Hetmyer, who didn't play a single game at the 2024 T20 World Cup, retained his place in the squad
Coach Conrad thrilled with South Africa's shot at WTC 'pot of gold'
The series win in the West Indies has left the team with a chance of making the final at Lord's next year
Brathwaite: 'Our batting effort in the first innings was not big enough'
Despite the loss, the West Indies captain reckoned there were a lot of positives to draw from the two-Test series
Rabada, Maharaj seal win for South Africa against resilient West Indies
Seales picked up six wickets, Motie scored a fighting 45 but it was not enough for the hosts