Riders [W] vs Amazon [W], 3rd Match at Tarouba, WCPL 2024, Aug 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (N), Tarouba, August 23, 2024, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Trinbago Knight Riders Women FlagTrinbago Knight Riders Women
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors Women
Sat, 24 Aug
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DJS Dottin
6 M • 207 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 111.29 SR
Kycia A Knight
4 M • 77 Runs • 19.25 Avg • 80.2 SR
SR Taylor
8 M • 155 Runs • 31 Avg • 104.02 SR
NY McLean
7 M • 122 Runs • 24.4 Avg • 123.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Mohammed
6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 11.44 SR
Zaida James
3 M • 3 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 18 SR
S Ismail
6 M • 11 Wkts • 5.55 Econ • 12 SR
K Ramharack
8 M • 6 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 28 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
TKR-W
GAW-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Jahzara Claxton 
Bowler
Shamilia Connell 
Bowler
Deandra Dottin 
Allrounder
Jannillea Glasgow 
Bowler
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Kycia Knight 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyshona Knight 
Middle order Batter
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Anisa Mohammed 
Bowler
Chedean Nation 
Middle order Batter
Shikha Pandey 
Allrounder
Samara Ramnath 
Allrounder
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Shunelle Sawh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Zaida James 
Allrounder
Match details
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days23 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Caribbean Premier League News

WCPL 2024: Amazon Warriors sign Winfield-Hill; Royals bring back Rashada and Holder

Batters Jannillea Glasgow and Chedean Nation, who were with Royals in 2023, have now joined Knight Riders

WCPL 2024: Amazon Warriors sign Winfield-Hill; Royals bring back Rashada and Holder

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey sign up for Women's Caribbean Premier League

The pair of India internationals will play for Trinbago Knight Riders in the third season of the competition

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey sign up for Women's Caribbean Premier League

Jhulan Goswami joins Trinbago Knight Riders as mentor for WCPL 2024

TKR recently signed India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey for this year

Jhulan Goswami joins Trinbago Knight Riders as mentor for WCPL 2024

Tryon and Burns join Amazon Warriors for Women's CPL 2024

Stafanie Taylor, who captained the Amazon Warriors to the final of the tournament last season, has been retained

Tryon and Burns join Amazon Warriors for Women's CPL 2024

Defending champions Royals add Chamari Athapaththu for Women's CPL 2024

They have also retained last year's captain Matthews and legspinner Wellington while adding wicketkeeper-batter Redmayne

Defending champions Royals add Chamari Athapaththu for Women's CPL 2024
Women's Caribbean Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BR-W11020.100
GAW-W1010-0.100
TKR-W-----
Full Table