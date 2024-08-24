Matches (25)
Riders [W] vs Amazon [W], 3rd Match at Tarouba, WCPL 2024, Aug 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match (N), Tarouba, August 23, 2024, Women's Caribbean Premier League
What will be the toss result?
TKR-W Win & Bat
GAW-W Win & Bat
TKR-W Win & Bowl
GAW-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Riders [W]
W
L
L
W
L
Amazon [W]
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TKR-W6 M • 207 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 111.29 SR
TKR-W4 M • 77 Runs • 19.25 Avg • 80.2 SR
GAW-W8 M • 155 Runs • 31 Avg • 104.02 SR
GAW-W7 M • 122 Runs • 24.4 Avg • 123.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TKR-W6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 11.44 SR
TKR-W3 M • 3 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 18 SR
GAW-W6 M • 11 Wkts • 5.55 Econ • 12 SR
GAW-W8 M • 6 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 28 SR
SQUAD
TKR-W
GAW-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|23 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
