SA bowl and make four changes, Hope returns for WI

South Africa chose to bowl v West Indes

South Africa welcomed Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje back to their XI for the second T20I after resting them two days ago as they look to close out the series against West Indies . The quartet replace Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Corbin Bosch and George Linde as South Africa look to finalise their T20 World Cup starting XI.

Concerningly, Lungi Ngidi misses a second match despite being available and this being his domestic home ground. Ngidi was seen with heavy strapping during Sunday's SA20 final but there has been no update on his fitness. Kwena Maphaka keeps his place in the XI, which means South Africa have two left-arm seamers in the team. Conditions on the Highveld often call for just one spinner and Keshav Maharaj has been preferred over George Linde.

West Indies made just one change to the side that lost by nine wickets in Paarl. Captain, wicketkeeper and opening batter Shai Hope, who missed the previous game with a niggle, is back, and replaces Johnson Charles. With West Indies put in to bat, Hope will be key to giving his team a good start and has recent experience at this ground after playing for Pretoria Capitals at the SA20. Sherfane Rutherford was also part of that outfit.

Both teams will keep an eye on the weather, with showers forecast through the evening.

South Africa: 1 Aiden Markram (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Ryan Rickelton, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 Jason Smith, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Kwena Maphaka.