Bhatia ruled out of Australia series and World Cup with knee injury
Uma Chetry to replace her in both squads
India's wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia as well as the ODI World Cup after she injured her left knee during the preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam.
Uma Chetry, who was one of the standbys, has replaced Bhatia in both squads. Chetry, 23, has represented India in seven T20Is but has yet to play an ODI. Since she is now part of the main squad, she has been withdrawn from the India A side that was to play the World Cup warm-up match against South Africa on September 28.
Bhatia had last played an ODI in October 2024 and was a back-up for Richa Ghosh. She was picked in the World Cup squad after an impressive performance for India A in Australia, where she scored 59, 66 and 42 in three 50-over games.
India will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the World Cup in Guwahati on September 30.
India's updated squad for Australia series
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (wk)
Standbys for Australia series: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra
India's updated squad for Women's ODI World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)
Standbys for Women's ODI World Cup: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
India A's updated squad
Minnu Mani (capt), Dhara Gujjar, Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Tanushree Sarkar, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Raghvi Bist