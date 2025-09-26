Live blog - India meet Sri Lanka in dead rubber

Maheesh Theekshana is not known for his fielding. But in the second over of this game, he has pulled of a stunner, leaping to his left in his follow-through to hold on to a hard-struck drive from Shubman Gill in the tips of his right hand (the left had provided an assist). There are so many batting weapons in this India top order that it hardly seems a victory to get a wicket. But for Theekshana, who has not played every match in this tournament, a powerplay wicket right now is extremely valuable, as Sri Lanka weigh their bowling options for the World Cup next year.