Live blog - India meet Sri Lanka in dead rubber

Live blog - India meet Sri Lanka in dead rubberBy Andrew Fidel Fernando
15
22
12
22
India score three off the first ball of the Super Over
That's it. SKY puts a Hasaranga ball through cover and they sprint a three, and India have bossed the Super Over. They go through to the final undefeated.
It was a shambolic Super Over from Sri Lanka, whose decision no to send Nissanka out to bat was puzzling.
But perhaps they have dimmed India's aura a little ahead of that final. They were missing their MVP Jasprit Bumrah in this game of course. But the fact that it made such a difference to their overall perfomance will encourage other teams.
15
14
7
18
Sri Lanka lose three wickets in a Super Over?
It's a shambles all around in Sri Lanka's batting super over. Here's a list of events:
- Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka's best batter of the tournament by a mile, is not picked to come out straight away (we're sure, at this stage, that he will come in if a wicket falls, though)
- Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka, both slow starters generally, are sent in instead
- Kusal Perera slices the first ball from Arshdeep to deep point, where Rinku Singh takes a good running catch
- Kamindu Mendis, who does not have a track record of scoring quickly against high-quality opposition, comes out instead, and predictably struggles
- Dasun Shanaka can't really hit Arshdeep's wide yorkers, and attempts a bye off the fourth ball
- Arshdeep appeals for the caught behind while Sanju Samson runs Dasun Shanaka out at the striker's end.
- But because Arshdeep has appealed for the catch, the umpire gives Shanaka out (the finger is raised only after the run out is completed)
- Shanaka wriggles his way into another innings, immediately asking the umpire "It's a dead ball, right?" if the decision is overturned.
- Shanaka is correct. Because he had been wrongly been given out caught behind, he is exonerated from the run out.
- He duly holes out to deep third next ball. Sri Lanka have a grand total of two runs from all this drama
13
4
4
12
We're headed to a Super Over
W
2
1b
2
4
2
After an Asia Cup full of one-sided encounters, the dead rubber at the end of the Super Four turns into the cracker. Above is how the final over went.
After Nissanka was dismissed, Sri Lanka's situation always seemed dicey. Janith Liyanage (who hasn't played a match this tournament), and Dasun Shanaka couldn't quite find the middle of the bat through the rest of the over. But Shanaka did managed a top-edged four over short third.
Needing three off the last ball, Shanaka ran two, having miscued it towards long on.
4
10
7
6
Nissanka goes for 107 off 58
He is stunned. He was standing way outside off, and defending 12 off the last over, Harshit Rana went at the wickets. Nissanka flicked it beautifully, but straight at Varun C at short fine leg, who takes it just above head height. If he'd hit it a metre-and-a-half either side of that fielder, and he could have got four.
6
10
2
9
Nissanka joins an elite crew
This is Pathum Nissanka's first T20I hundred. He hit a century on Test debut back in 2021. He'd also hit Sri Lanka's first ever double-ton in ODIs last year.
He is one of only six batters who have completed this particular triple: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Glenn Maxwell, and Shubman Gill being the others.
Gayle is the elite of the elites by the way - he also has TWO test match triple tons.
7
11
5
4
Kuldeep Yadav's outstanding Asia Cup
13 Kuldeep Yadav's wicket tally so far in this Asia Cup
Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Abrar Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain have all done ok in this tournament, but none have have had the effect that the leftie wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav has had. At the end of his last over of the Super Four stage, he has 13 wickets, with an economy rate of 6.04.
As much as oppositions worry about Jasprit Bumrah in white ball cricket, Kuldeep is also capable of wreaking major havoc through the middle. As Sri Lanka experience a serious wobble - Kamindu Mendis has now also been dismissed - Kuldeep sits way atop the tournament wicket-takers' list. No other bowler has even 10 wickets.
5
5
4
3
The biggest partnership in the post-GoldenAge
Stats star Namooh Shah chimes in with this: this Nissanka-Kusal Perera stand was the third-best ever for Sri Lanka, and the best not involving Kumar Sangakkara, TM Dilshan, or Mahela Jayawardene. Another way to put this: this was Sri Lanka's biggest partnership since their greatest white-ball era.
It's not a massive surprise that Nissanka has been at the heart of it.
4
7
5
3
Varun C breaks through!
He's nonchalant in celebration as always. He bowls a straight one (I think), and Kusal Perera runs past it. It's possible that the batter left his crease too early, and VC saw it, bowling flatter and shorter. Sanju Samson has a straightforward stumping to complete.
But that partnership, which brought a tournament-record 127 runs off 68 balls, has put Sri Lanka in the hunt. Charith Asalanka is the new batter, so the left-right combination continues.
1
4
5
1
Nissanka and Kusal Perera consolidate
Sri Lanka have not made a mark on the Super Four until today. But in this match, they are causing the best team in the tournament some problems, thanks to Nissanka and Kusal Perera, who have now produced the biggest partnership of this Asia Cup.
It's still going. Neither batter seems in a mood to slow down.
1
11
2
Some vintage Kusal Perera
A player capable of dizzying highs and haunting lows, Kusal Perera is ON today. He has crashed seven fours and a six in a fifty that he has completed at a strike rate of exactly 200. Nissanka has got to his half century off a similar number of balls. If this pair bat until the 13th over, Sri Lanka's chances of pulling this chase off rise substantially.
3
4
2
4
Sri Lanka rock the back of the powerplay
•
4
6
•
6
•
•
4
4
1
1
1
The last two overs of the powerplay were rich for Sri Lanka. Nissanka cracked 16 runs (two sixes and a four) off the fifth over, bowled by Harshit Rana. Then Kusal Perera hit back-to-back fours off Axar Patel, in the sixth over.
Sri Lanka have 72 runs at the end of the powerplay, which puts them ahead of the required rate. They still need to consolidate these gains in the middle overs though, and now have India's best bowler of the tournament - Kuldeep Yadav - to contend with.
1
4
1
4
Is Nissanka playing himself into an IPL contract?
214 Nissanka's batting strike rate after four overs
One subplot within the dead rubber is that Pathum Nissanka would love to have an IPL contract. How do I know this? He told me this himself, as part of the interview for this story, which outlines the improvements in his white-ball game. (Also, which Lankan cricketer doesn't want an IPL contract?)
After four overs, he's on 30 off 14 balls. If he gets another 20 runs off the next 15 balls, say, his chances of being picked up in next year's auction may rise significantly.
Such is the skewed nature of cricketing economics at the moment, that matches against India are also auditions for an entirely different economic life.
2
2
1
A test for Nissanka
22 Nissanka's highest score so far in the Super Four
Having made 50, and 68 in the group stage, Pathum Nissanka has fallen off a little in the Super Four, against better opposition. As Kusal Mendis goes first ball, the onus is now on Nissanka to produce something special to get Sri Lanka to a decent position in the powerplay.
If they are to seriously threaten this score, you suspect he needs to play a big innings.
1
2
2
India innings recap
Abhishek Sharma hit 61 off 31, Tilak Varma struck 49 not out off 34, and India cruised to the highest score of the tournament, posting 202 for 5 without ever looking like they were breaking a serious sweat.
Sri Lanka too, made no serious errors. In fact they caught well - Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera taking outstanding catches off their own bowling - while the groundfielding was in good shape. None of their bowlers leaked more than 15 runs in an over, and the frontline bowlers all completed their quota.
And yet, India kept finding the boundary, first through Abhishek Sharma, before Varma and Sanju Samson set themselves up in the middle overs to hit 66 runs off 42 balls together. Wickets fell too, but such are India’s riches, and so in control were they of this innings, that dismissals did not lead to major hits to the scoring rate.
Sri Lanka’s bowlers did pose threats. In fact, five bowlers took wickets. But none took more than one, and not a single bowler of the six used went at less than six an over. Whatever Sri Lanka threw at India, the India batters negotiated with measured aggression.
2
1
4
6
4
1
India cruise to 202
15 India's richest over in an innings in which they made 202 for 5.
Axar finishes the innings with a six, but the strange thing is, India have got to this total without ever really going big.
The story of this innings can be surmised through the Manhattan graph, found here (click/tap the Manhattan tab). Essentially, India have scored consistently quickly through all phases, right through the innings. Three-quarters of their overs have yielded eight runs or more. At the same time, they've not had a truly huge over by T20 standards, their most productive one being the fifth over, in which they hit 15.
While all Sri Lanka bowlers have traveled in this game, no one has truly lost the plot.
All this points to India just having batted outstandingly well, even against decent opposition bowling.
5
2
India headed to highest score of tournament
188 The highest total by any team at this Asia Cup. Afghanistan scored this against Hong Kong.
Sri Lanka have struck back, thanks to two good catches off two mis-hit shots. First, Dasun Shanaka had Sanju Samson caught in the 16th over, Charith Asalanka backpedalling from cover to hold it over his head. Then, Dushmantha Chameera tracked down a high ball ball to midwicket, where he took a good diving catch to complete an unusual caught-and-bowled. Still, India need only to surpass 188 to get the highest score of the tournament.
1
2
1
2
Tilak and Samson prosper in the middle overs
8.86 India's runs-per-over in the seven overs to follow the powerplay
Abhishek Sharma might be out, and India might have lost three. But in the seven overs to follow the powerplay, India have kept speeding through the middle overs. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma are deep in their 20s by the end of the 13th over. Both seem to be finding the boundary with ease.
1
5
2
A drag-down gets Abhishek Sharma
197 Abhishek Sharma's strike rate in this innings. He was dismissed for 61.
Charith Asalanka is decidedly not one of Sri Lanka's best bowlers. He's also pitched too short bowling the fourth ball of his first over (the ning of the innings). The way Abhishek Sharma has been batting, he should have thumped that waaaaaay over deep midwicket. Instead he holds out to Kamindu Mendis on the rope.
Abhishek punches his bat before he walks off the field. He has clearly mis-hit that. Asalanka looks relieved - the form batter of the tournament has been wangled out.
1
1
3
Hasaranga gets SKY
While no one has quite been having the Asia Cup that Abhishek Sharma has had, Wanindu Hasaranga has been getting himself back into rhythm following a hamstring injury. He'd had six wickets in five Asia Cup matches before this, and in the seventh over, gets one to dip on Suryakumar Yadav, who is attempting to sweep. In pitches on middle and straightens, and would have gone on to take off stump if SKY's body had not been in the way.
The umpire raises his finger.
SKY burns a review (it always looked pretty plumb).
Hasaranga gets his seventh wicket of the tournament.
4
4
1
2
Can Abhishek Sharma be stopped?
This is his third fifty in succession. In this Asia Cup, his lowest score is 30. He has clobbered seven fours and two sixes to get to a half-century off 22 balls.
This is only India's second-best powerplay of the tournament, however. They have 71 for 1 after six overs here. Against Bangladesh, they'd had 72 for no wickets.
8
3
4
2
Abhishek Sharma has another flying start
26 Abhishek Sharma's runs after threee overs, off 13 balls faced
India's batter of the tournament so far is flying again. He's struck three fours, and a massive six over deep midwicket, off of the bowling of Theekshana. India are speeding at more than 11 an over.
1
2
4
1
Theekshana holds on!
Maheesh Theekshana is not known for his fielding. But in the second over of this game, he has pulled of a stunner, leaping to his left in his follow-through to hold on to a hard-struck drive from Shubman Gill in the tips of his right hand (the left had provided an assist). There are so many batting weapons in this India top order that it hardly seems a victory to get a wicket. But for Theekshana, who has not played every match in this tournament, a powerplay wicket right now is extremely valuable, as Sri Lanka weigh their bowling options for the World Cup next year.
2
2
1
3
Still no Matheesha Pathirana
As round-arm bowler Nuwan Thushara bowls the first over, conceding eight, some might wonder why Matheesha Pathirana is not part of this Sri Lanka XI.
Pathirana is part of the squad, but is not part of the Sri Lanka T20 starting XI at the moment, though he has been a star for Chennai Super Kings over the past three IPLs.
Essentially, where in the IPL the impact-player rule allows CSK to have a bowler who almost exclusively bowls at the death, Sri Lanka believe that Nuwan Thushara is currently the better all-phases bowler. But Thushara has been struggling at points in this Asia Cup too.
2
1
No Bumrah, no Dube for India
It's obvious why Jasprit Bumrah is not playing this game - there is no reason to risk him ahead of Saturday's final. Shivam Dube's omission is a little more fraught. While he has taken important wickets at times, Dube hasn't quite found the batting gears in this tournament yet. Dube had been part of India's T20 World Cup win last year, hitting 27 off 16 in the final. But on some tracks, India might need a bowling-first allrounder like Rana too. x
3
Sri Lanka still searching for a working combination
While India have rested key players, Sri Lanka have swapped out Chamika Karunaratne for Janith Liyanage.
Charith Asalanka was pretty open about SL still searching for the right combination. Essentially, they are looking for the correct composition of allrounder. Liyanage has been good with the bat in ODIs, and has contributed with the ball in that format. Can he do the same in T20Is.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
1
1
Time Out with Aaron, Chopra, Maharoof
1
2
SL win toss, bowl first
Sri Lanka opt to bowl vs India
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka has won the toss in their dead-rubber against India. They made one change with bowling allrounder Chamika Karunaratne making way for batting allrounder Janith Liyanage.
Asalanka, at the toss, said this was an important game despite a place in the final no longer up for grabs. He said he wanted to keep India down to 175.
Suryakumar Yadav, the India captain, said they were resting Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh and right-arm seamer Harshit Rana find a place in the India XI. He was happy with the toss decision from Sri Lanka since India wanted to bat.
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
2
3