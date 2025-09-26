Matches (18)
News

SL opt to bowl, India rest Bumrah and Dube

SL made one change, bringing in Liyanage for Karunaratne

ESPNcricinfo staff
26-Sep-2025 • 4 hrs ago
Arshdeep Singh trains, Abu Dhabi, September 18, 2025

Arshdeep Singh will be featuring in his second game of the tournament  •  AFP/Getty Images

Sri Lanka opt to bowl vs India
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss in the dead-rubber against finalists India. They made one change with bowling allrounder Chamika Karunaratne making way for batting allrounder Janith Liyanage.
India meanwhile rested Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh and right-arm seamer Harshit Rana coming into the XI. India captain Suryakumar Yadav was happy with the toss decision, saying he would have opted to bat too.
Asalanka, at the toss, said this was an important game despite a place in the final no longer up for grabs. He said he wanted to keep India down to 175.
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
