Abhishek, Tilak, Samson lift India to 202
India cruised to the highest score of the tournament
India 202 for 5 (Abhishek 61, Tilak 49, Theekshana 1-36) vs Sri Lanka
Abhishek Sharma hit 61 off 31, Tilak Varma struck 49 not out off 34, and India cruised to the highest score of the tournament, posting 202 for 5 without ever looking like they were breaking a serious sweat.
Sri Lanka too, made no serious errors. In fact they caught well - Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera taking outstanding catches off their own bowling - while the groundfielding was in good shape. None of their bowlers leaked more than 15 runs in an over, and the frontline bowlers all completed their quota.
And yet, India kept finding the boundary, first through Abhishek, before Varma and Sanju Samson set themselves up in the middle overs to hit 66 runs off 42 balls together. Wickets fell too, but such are India's riches, and so in control were they of this innings, that dismissals did not lead to major hits to the scoring rate.
Sri Lanka's bowlers did pose threats. In fact, five bowlers took wickets. But none took more than one, and not a single bowler of the six used went at less than six an over. Whatever Sri Lanka threw at India, the India batters negotiated with measured aggression.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf