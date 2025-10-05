Matches (11)
Utd Service vs Pakistan HKG, 3rd Match at Mong Kok, HKGPL, Oct 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Mong Kok, October 05, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
Points Table
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|2
United Services Recreation Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.503
|4
Pakistan Association of Hong Kong
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.310
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Utd Service
W
L
L
L
W
Pakistan HKG
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 09:50
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|5 October 2025 - day (50-over match)