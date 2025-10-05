Matches (11)
Kowloon CC vs Hong Kong CC, 4th Match at Wong Nai Chung Gap, HKGPL, Oct 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Wong Nai, October 05, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kowloon CC
W
W
W
L
W
Hong Kong CC
W
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 09:50
Match details
|Hong Kong Cricket Club
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|5 October 2025 - day (50-over match)