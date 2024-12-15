Matches (12)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
SA vs PAK (2)
Nepal Premier League (2)
Gulf Cricket T20I (2)
ZIM vs AFG (2)
SMAT (2)

Pakistan HKG vs Kowloon CC, 8th Match at Kowloon,HKGPL, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Kowloon, December 15, 2024, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
Pakistan Association of Hong Kong FlagPakistan Association of Hong Kong
Kowloon Cricket Club FlagKowloon Cricket Club
Tomorrow
2:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:35
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Kowloon Cricket Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAHKG32142.379
KOW22040.476
USRC21122.415
HKGCC21120.046
DLSWC3030-3.291
