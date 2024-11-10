Matches (29)
SA vs IND (1)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
WBBL (3)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WCL 2 (1)
AFG v BAN (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
WI vs ENG (1)
Diasqua vs Utd Service, 1st Match at Mong Kok, HKGPL, Nov 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Mong Kok, November 10, 2024, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Diasqua
L
L
L
L
L
Utd Service
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 09:50
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|10 November 2024 - day (50-over match)