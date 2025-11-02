Kane Williamson retires from New Zealand T20Is

Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from T20 internationals after months of speculation about his playing future, but has reaffirmed his focus on playing for New Zealand in Test cricket, starting with their three-match series against West Indies in December.

Williamson, 35, has featured in 93 T20Is for New Zealand since his debut in October 2011. However, he opted out of their three-match series against Australia at the start of the month, then missed the subsequent 1-0 loss to England with a groin injury.

He returned to action for this week's 3-0 ODI series victory over the same opponents - his first appearances for New Zealand since the Champions Trophy final against India in March - but had flagged beforehand his shifting priorities, telling NZC of the "delicate balance" between time with his young family and committing to the team of which he has been a part for 15 years.

Now he has opted to call time on the shortest format, just months before the next T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February. He retires as New Zealand's second-highest run-scorer in the format, with 2,575 runs at an average of 33.44, 18 fifties and a highest score of 95. He captained the team in 75 of his matches, including T20 World Cup semi-final appearances in 2016 and 2022, and one losing final in 2021.

"It's something that I've loved being a part of for a long period of time and I'm so grateful for the memories and experiences," Williamson said. "It's the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus which is the T20 World Cup.

"There's so much T20 talent there and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup. "

Rob Walter, the New Zealand head coach, said: "You get to different life positions and the game does require a lot and demand a lot. So, understandably, Kane decided to step away from T20 internationals. And we're now looking to the Test series at the end of the year and that will be our primary focus now.

"I don't think you can underestimate [his] value in all aspects," Walter added. "Obviously, performance is one thing, but I think it's probably the lesser of all the things that he brings to the team. A magnificent team man.

"He's a real sounding board for the guys in the team. He's experienced a hell of a lot. He's delivered incredible performances under pressure in World Cup finals. There's a whole package there that obviously the team loses, but respectful of his decision."

Williamson had already handed over the white-ball captaincy to Mitchell Santner, while his No. 3 berth in the T20I team had been taken over by Rachin Ravindra, with the likes of Tim Seifert, Tim Robinson and Mark Chapman challenging for regular berths.

"Mitch is a brilliant captain and leader - he's really come into his own with this team," Williamson said. "He really has such a great understanding of the game and this format having played for a long time and has done incredibly well. Now he has got the reins and he's excited for the opportunity. I am looking forward to watching him. It's now their time to push the Black Caps forward in this format and I'll be supporting from afar."

In a statement, NZC said that Williamson's next competitive fixture was likely to be for Northern Districts against Auckland in the Plunket Shield, starting November 26, as preparation for the first Test against West Indies, which begins at Christchurch on December 2, which indicated he would miss the upcoming ODIs against West Indies.

Kane Williamson's last T20I came at the 2024 World Cup • Getty Images

"I've got such deep care for this team," Williamson said. "The Black Caps is a special place and one you want to give yourself to, and get the most out of yourself for. It's a journey and a pursuit, and that's what I love about the international game and this environment."

"I'll continue to keep the lines of communication open with Rob [Walter] and NZC who have given me a huge amount of support throughout."

Scott Weenink's NZC's chief executive, said he respected Williamson's decision and saluted his contributions to the T20I team.

"Kane's performances as a player and his service as captain of the T20 side have been nothing short of immense," he said.

"His runs in all conditions around the world reflect the world class batsman that he is and are equally matched by the influence of his leadership on and off the field.

"His knock of 85 in the T20 World Cup final [in 2021] was one of the more special T20I innings played by a New Zealander, albeit in a losing course. The T20 team experienced great consistency and success under Kane's watch and he certainly leaves the team in good health."

Speaking last week , Williamson had acknowledged that his continued involvement with New Zealand would require an ongoing dialogue with Walter and the board, but Weenink insisted that he had earned the right to decide how he finished his ODI and Test careers.

"We've made it clear to Kane he has our full support as he reaches the back end of his illustrious career," he said. "We would, of course, love to see him play for as long as possible, but there's no doubt whenever he does decide to finally call time - he will go down as a legend of New Zealand cricket.

"With Kane committed to play the West Indies Test series in December, I'd encourage all Kiwis to take the opportunity to get out and witness one of our greatest ever cricketers play."