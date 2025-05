Greatest Tests: India end Australia's Gabba pride vs Laxman takes India home in Mohali

Australia then made 294 in their second innings - Mohammed Siraj claimed 5 for 73 and Shardul 4 for 61 - setting India 328 to win in exactly 100 overs. It was a tall task, more so after Rohit Sharma was dismissed early on the final day. But Shubman Gill 's brisk 91 and Cheteshwar Pujara' s gritty 56 off 211 deliveries laid the foundation for Rishabh Pant , whose unbeaten 89 off just 138 balls secured a historic win with three wickets and three overs to spare in the game.