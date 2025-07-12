Burns hopes Italy team 'is a beacon for Italians everywhere'

At least one Azzurri will play at a Mondiale next year. Italian football is in chaos: their men's national team have a proud World Cup history but have failed to reach the last two, and sacked their manager after losing the opening match of their qualifying group for the 2026 edition. But in a small Dutch town on Friday, their cricketers created their own legacy.

Italy lost by nine wickets to Netherlands in Voorburg, but Jersey's win over Scotland earlier in the day - and their own results over the previous week - meant that it did not matter. Instead, Italy wrapped up one of the two spots available at the European Qualifiers for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the first time that Italy have reached a major ICC event.

"It's still very surreal," Joe Burns , Italy's captain, told ESPNcricinfo on Saturday morning. "We'll probably take a few weeks to get home and decompress a bit to fully realise the impact that the occasion will have on so many people. It was an emotional moment that we're going to try and reflect on as a group as much as we can over the next few months."

The crucial result for Italy was their 12-run win over Scotland on Wednesday. It was launched by Emilio Gay, the Durham opener, who cracked 50 off 21 balls; set up by Grant Stewart, the Kent allrounder, who hit 44 not out off 27; and sealed by Harry Manenti, who has played a couple of BBL games for Adelaide Strikers, and took 5 for 31 with his medium pace.

Those names are reflective of a disparate group of players who are based all over the world, but their heritage provides a common thread. Burns' own story is typical: his roots are in Calabria, in southern Italy, but his grandfather was a prisoner-of-war in North Africa during the second world war and the family relocated to Australia. He has always felt a connection with Italy, and made his debut for them last year.

"I think we had six Australian-born players in our team yesterday… If we do play Australia and I'm on the field, it'll obviously be a very special occasion" Joe Burns

It was a long way removed from his first international career, which saw him hit four hundreds in his 23 Tests for Australia. "When you play for Australia, there's such a history to the baggy green that you're honouring the past and representing the people that have gone before," Burns said. "When you're playing for Italy, it's very much a blank canvas, trying to shape the future."

"A lot of our grandparents left Italy after World War II, so it's very much a shared story to come together and to represent past generations," he said. "I know my grandparents would be very proud, and I know mum and dad have been following the games really closely. There are Italians dispersed all over the world, and I hope this team is a beacon for Italians everywhere."

Italy ramped up preparations for the qualifiers last month with a training camp in Rome, and Burns has demanded the full focus of his team-mates: "I told the guys that I don't care if we're playing Luxembourg in the sub-regional qualifiers or India in a T20 World Cup final: I want our team to be the most prepared team in world cricket for every game that we play.

Time to celebrate after Italy qualified for the T20 World Cup for the first time • International Cricket Council

"This has all come together on the back of a lot of planning. People ask me what the goal for the World Cup is and I say, 'Look, we're planning and preparing to win every game - so we're planning to win the World Cup.' I want the guys to enjoy the experience and play with freedom - but you have to earn the right to play with freedom on the back of really solid preparation."

Cricket is a niche sport in Italy, but World Cup qualification will unlock new sources of funding. "It will go a long way for us," Burns said. "We don't have any turf facilities, and very little facilities in general, but this gives us an opportunity to develop the game. We've had a lot of support from CONI (the Italian Olympic Committee) which keeps building in the background.

"Associate cricket is very much the grassroots of international cricket, so for us, it's about trying to unlock funding and build facilities to create opportunities for future generations to come. It's very rewarding. At different stages in your career, you have different motivations, and I think this came at a really good time for me. It really reinvigorated my love for the game."

Italy will welcome back Wayne Madsen - a man with more than 20,000 runs in county cricket to his name - for the World Cup after he missed the qualifiers due to his Derbyshire commitments, but Burns hinted that he himself may step aside before the main event. "This [qualification] was such a big goal for me," he said. "It's probably going to take me a few months to think about it."