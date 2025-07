Who has been dismissed for exactly 100 the most times in Tests?

This is obviously quite a difficult thing to do, as it requires your team to bat second and then be forced to follow on. But it's dangerous to say "never" about this sort of thing, because actually it's happened twice in Tests! The first to do it was India's Vijay Hazare , who contributed a valiant double of 116 and 145 (his first two Test centuries) as his side slipped to an innings defeat in Adelaide in January 1948. In the opening innings of the match Hazare had bowled Don Bradman - but unfortunately he'd made 201 by then, and Australia were well on their way to a total of 674.