Who has been dismissed for exactly 100 the most times in Tests?
And what's the earliest in their career that a player has scored a hundred and taken a five-for in the same Test?
I heard that KL Rahul was the 100th player to be out for 100 in a Test. Who did it most often? asked Arqam Fazal Mirza from India
You heard correctly: KL Rahul's round 100 at Lord's last weekend was indeed the 100th time a batter had been dismissed for exactly 100 in a men's Test. The great England opener Len Hutton managed it four times between 1937 and 1951, while a later Australian opener in Graeme Wood had three round 100s. Four others were out for exactly 100 twice - both Waugh twins, Gordon Greenidge and Kevin Pietersen.
There have also been 69 cases of 100 not out, including two by Allan Border, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saleem Malik (and another one by Steve Waugh). There are also three instances (plus one not-out) in women's Test matches.
England and India tied on the first innings at Lord's. What are the highest and lowest such instances? asked Ahmedul Kabir from Bangladesh
Both first innings at Lord's last week ended at 387: this was the ninth time such a tie had happened in all Tests.
Twin totals of 387 come in fifth - exactly halfway - on the list. The highest was 593, by West Indies (who declared five down) and England in St John's in April 1994, in the match in which Brian Lara first claimed the Test record with an innings of 375. The lowest such instance involved two totals of 199, by South Africa and England at the old Lord's ground in Durban in January 1910 (England were 198 for 7, but lost their last three wickets for one).
Corbin Bosch scored a hundred and took a five-for in just his second Test. Has anyone else done this? asked Nelson from South Africa
South Africa's Corbin Bosch scored 100 not out in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo at the end of June, and then took 5 for 43 in the second innings.
He was the fourth man to do this in his second Test, following Jack Gregory, for Australia against England in Melbourne in January 1921, Roston Chase for West Indies vs India in Kingston in August 2016, and one of his opponents in the match in question - Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett, against Afghanistan, also in Bulawayo in December 2024.
But there's one man who achieved this all-round feat on his Test debut: New Zealand's Bruce Taylor followed 105 with 5 for 86 against India in Calcutta in March 1965. There's also one woman: Chamani Seneviratna made 105 not out after taking 5 for 31 in Sri Lanka's only women's Test to date, against Pakistan in Colombo in April 1998.
Bosch was the fourth to do this particular double for South Africa in Tests, following Jimmy Sinclair, Aubrey Faulkner and Jacques Kallis (twice). It was also Bosch's maiden first-class century: he was the fifth South African to do this in a Test - but the first since 1955, following Sinclair, Percy Sherwell, Tuppy Owen-Smith and Paul Winslow.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored 157 runs in all on his Test debut. What's the record for this? asked Biraj Bohara from Nepal
The South African left-hander Lhuan-dre Pretorius had scores of 153 and 4 on his Test debut, against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo at the end of last month.
Rather surprisingly, perhaps, no fewer than 46 men have made more runs in their first Test: the list is headed by Lawrence Rowe, who marked his debut for West Indies - against New Zealand in Kingston in February 1972 - with 214 and 100 not out. The only other batter to score more than 300 runs in his first Test is England's Reginald "Tip" Foster, who followed his 287 against Australia in Sydney in December 1903 (the highest individual debut score) with 19 in the second innings.
The South African record is held by Jacques Rudolph, with 222 not out against Bangladesh in Chittagong in April 2003.
Has anyone ever scored centuries in the second and third innings of a Test? asked Nirmal Mendis from Sri Lanka
This is obviously quite a difficult thing to do, as it requires your team to bat second and then be forced to follow on. But it's dangerous to say "never" about this sort of thing, because actually it's happened twice in Tests! The first to do it was India's Vijay Hazare, who contributed a valiant double of 116 and 145 (his first two Test centuries) as his side slipped to an innings defeat in Adelaide in January 1948. In the opening innings of the match Hazare had bowled Don Bradman - but unfortunately he'd made 201 by then, and Australia were well on their way to a total of 674.
The other instance came in a match in Harare in September 2001. After South Africa romped to 600 for 3 declared, Andy Flower made 142 in Zimbabwe's total of 286. He was soon back at the crease in the follow-on, and this time remained undefeated after almost ten hours with 199 out of 391. His epic resistance forced South Africa to bat again, and extended the match close to tea on the final day before the visitors finally won by nine wickets.
Flower was only the second man, after South Africa's Jimmy Sinclair against England in Cape Town in April 1899, to score more than half his side's runs in a match in which they were bowled out twice. They were later joined by Brian Lara, with 221 and 130 as West Indies (390 and 262) lost by ten wickets to Sri Lanka in Colombo late in 2001.
Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.
Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes