Can Bangladesh stop Sri Lanka's in-form batters?

Big picture: Are SL's batters finally getting it right?

For years, Sri Lanka's bowlers have prevented a full-blown slide into irrelevance in the white-ball format. While there have been the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and occasionally Dilshan Madushanka putting in good bowling performances over the past few years, there has been a dearth of batting stars, and a shortage of firepower.

But it has begun to feel like Sri Lanka are serious of fixing this. From the way players in the camp are talking, the message has gone out from captain Charith Asalanka especially, that bowlers have been carrying the side for too long, and that it's time for the batters to win matches with their own performances.

In the first T20I on Thursday, the bowlers were good, restricting Bangladesh to a total that was perhaps 15 runs short of par. But the batters were exceptional, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis putting on a rollicking opening stand. Right through the tour, at least one batter in the top five has contributed heavily to Sri Lanka's victories.

Bangladesh must now find ways to halt these supremely in-form players. Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are perhaps in the form of their life at the moment, while Asalanka continues to perform consistently. Which of their bowlers can deck the top order? Sri Lanka have had trials against legspinners in the past, so perhaps if Rishad Hossain was deployed earlier in the match, he might have more say on the outcome. Could Mustafizur Rahman prove a greater challenge than Taskin Ahmed, who was expensive in the first match?

In the first match, Bangladesh's batters could also have shown a bit more hustle during the middle overs especially. Captain Litton Das finding some touch with the bat could also make a significant difference.

Form guide

Sri Lanka: WWLLL (most recent first)

Bangladesh: LLLLL

In the spotlight: Dasun Shanaka and Shamim Hossain

Dasun Shanaka tends to be a big-hitting monster. Although there have been moments in international cricket in which he has showcased his power, he has not done so consistently. He's back in the team after a while outside it, and in his first game back impressed with the skill and smarts with which he bowled. His bouncers were especially useful. If he can put a couple of good batting performances together this series, he will seriously recommend himself as an option for Sri Lanka's 2026 World Cup campaign. In domestic cricket,tends to be a big-hitting monster. Although there have been moments in international cricket in which he has showcased his power, he has not done so consistently. He's back in the team after a while outside it, and in his first game back impressed with the skill and smarts with which he bowled. His bouncers were especially useful. If he can put a couple of good batting performances together this series, he will seriously recommend himself as an option for Sri Lanka's 2026 World Cup campaign.

Shamim Hossain is a "bits-and-pieces"player. These players are the sorts that captains and selectors like because they allow decision makers to hedge their bets (or so the story goes).. But analysts are increasingly against, because these sorts of players rarely contribute to victories (or so that story goes). So far on tour, Shamim has contributed a tight spell In cynical terms,is a "bits-and-pieces"player. These players are the sorts that captains and selectors like because they allow decision makers to hedge their bets (or so the story goes).. But analysts are increasingly against, because these sorts of players rarely contribute to victories (or so that story goes). So far on tour, Shamim has contributed a tight spell in an ODI win , and in the first T20I, hit two sixes in a five-ball innings, and took a spectacular leaping catch running back from short cover. If he's a bits-and-pieces player, he's making plenty of all the bits and pieces at the moment.

Taskin Ahmed sweats it out during a training session • AFP/Getty Images

Pitch and conditions

Dambulla was a relatively high-scoring venue until mid-2024, when the curators started churning out more spin-friendly tracks. It remains to the seen whether the surface for the second T20I will favour the batters or spinners. Dambulla, a dry-zone venue, is fairly clear of rain this time of year.

Team news

Despite the big loss in the T20I series opener, Bangladesh may show faith in the same XI. Jaker Ali may continue to be unavaiable due to his thigh strain.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Litton Das (capt, wk), 4 Mohammad Naim, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mehiday Hasan Miraz, 7 Shamim Hossain, 8 Mohammad Saifuddin, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Rishad Hossain, 11 Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka may not change much.

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Jeffrey Vandersay, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Binura Fernando 11 Nuwan Thushara

Stats and trivia Shanaka has never scored a T20I fifty against Bangladesh, but does strike at 145 against this team, compared to a career T20I strike rate of 122.

Rishad has more T20I wickets against Sri Lanka (seven) than any other team. His economy rate of 7.05 against them, over 19 career overs, is also impressive.

Quotes

"I think his confidence is a bit low. We know what we can produce. We are working hard to get him to that stage. Hopefully he can get there in the next match, shows his ability."

Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons on captain Litton Das