Matches (18)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (1)
GSL (2)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (3)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Dambulla, SL vs BAN, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Dambulla, July 13, 2025, Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bat
SL Win & Bowl
BAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Nissanka
10 M • 384 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 132.87 SR
MDKJ Perera
10 M • 330 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 147.32 SR
Parvez Hossain Emon
7 M • 255 Runs • 36.43 Avg • 177.08 SR
Tanzid Hasan
10 M • 248 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 146.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
9 M • 19 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 11.05 SR
M Theekshana
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 15.71 SR
Rishad Hossain
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 17 SR
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.63 Econ • 17.91 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
BAN
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3315
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days13 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka News

Kusal, Nissanka easily dispatch Bangladesh in T20I series opener

But it was the SL bowling that laid the groundwork with Shanaka and Vandersay applying the squeeze

Kusal, Nissanka easily dispatch Bangladesh in T20I series opener

Bangladesh look to turn tour around; Sri Lanka eye T20I resurgence

Both teams have not been in great form in the format in recent times

Bangladesh look to turn tour around; Sri Lanka eye T20I resurgence

Litton Das hopeful of coming out of batting slump

He averages 18.16 in his last 12 T20Is and was dropped from the ODI side after the first game in Colombo

Litton Das hopeful of coming out of batting slump

Brook displaces Root to be No. 1 Test batter, Gill moves up to No. 6

Wiaan Mulder, who got a mammoth 367* against Zimbabwe, gained in both batters' and allrounders' rankings

Brook displaces Root to be No. 1 Test batter, Gill moves up to No. 6

Mehidy: Lack of big partnerships cost Bangladesh the game

He also urged the middle order to show more fight after Bangladesh failed to bat out 50 overs in any of the three ODIs

Mehidy: Lack of big partnerships cost Bangladesh the game
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question