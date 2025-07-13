Matches (18)
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Dambulla, SL vs BAN, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Dambulla, July 13, 2025, Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka
What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bat
SL Win & Bowl
BAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
L
L
L
W
W
Bangladesh
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 384 Runs • 38.4 Avg • 132.87 SR
10 M • 330 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 147.32 SR
7 M • 255 Runs • 36.43 Avg • 177.08 SR
BAN10 M • 248 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 146.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 19 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 11.05 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 15.71 SR
BAN9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 17 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.63 Econ • 17.91 SR
Squad
SL
BAN
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3315
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|13 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
