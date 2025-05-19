Race to IPL 2025 playoffs: three teams battle for one spot

Gujarat Titans' (GT) win against Delhi Capitals (DC) means three teams are now through to the IPL 2025 playoffs - GT, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). That's because the two other teams which can also make it to 17 - DC and Mumbai Indians (MI) - are playing each other, ensuring that only one of them will eventually get to that mark. Here is a look at the teams that are in contention for the fourth spot, and what they need to get there.

Mumbai Indians

Played: 12, Points: 14, NRR: 1.156

Remaining matches: DC (h), PBKS (Jaipur)

DC's loss to GT means there will be plenty riding on their next game, against MI on Wednesday. A win for MI will almost certainly ensure qualification, as DC can then only finish on a maximum on 15 points. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) can still get to 16 if they win their three remaining games, but their net run-rate (-0.469) is so far behind MI's that it is near-impossible for them to catch up: even if they win their matches by a combined margin of 300 runs and MI beat DC by just one run, MI will still need to lose their last match, against PBKS, by about 70 runs for their NRR to slip below that of LSG's (assuming first-innings scores of 200). Plainly put, MI can consider themselves through to the playoffs if they beat DC.

If they lose, though, qualification will be out of their hands as DC can then beat PBKS and reach 17 points and clinch the fourth spot. If DC lose to PBKS then MI can still qualify with 16 points if they beat PBKS.

If MI lose both matches, they will be out.

Delhi Capitals

Played: 12, Points: 13, NRR: 0.260

Remaining matches: MI (a), PBKS (Jai)

DC's defeat against GT - their fourth in the last six matches - leaves them with plenty to do to make the playoffs. To start with, they need to beat MI to stay in the race. If they follow that up with a win against PBKS, they will qualify for sure. If they beat MI but lose to PBKS, they have to hope that MI lose to PBKS as well and stay on 14, and that LSG don't win all their three remaining matches. In that case, 15 points will still be enough to qualify for DC.

Lucknow Super Giants

Played: 11, Points: 10, NRR: -0.469

Remaining matches: SRH (h), GT (a), RCB (h)

As explained above, LSG's run rate is so poor - and MI's so good - that they can't win that battle. Hence, LSG will have to not only win their three remaining games but also hope that both MI and DC stay below 16. That's asking for a lot, especially from a team that is struggling for form, having lost three in a row and four of their last five matches.