Stats - GT second team to pull off double-century chase without losing a wicket
Between them, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill scored 313 runs in the DC vs GT game - the 318 between the four openers is an IPL record
200 - Target chased down by Gujarat Titans (GT) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025 on Sunday, the highest without losing a wicket in the IPL. The previous highest was 184 by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Gujarat Lions in 2017.
GT also became only the second team to successfully chase a 200 (or more) target without losing a wicket in T20s. Pakistan had done the same against England in 2022 in Karachi.
2 - This was the second game between the two this season, and on both occasions, GT had a 200 (or more) target, which they chased successfully. This is the first instance of a team chasing 200 (or more) targets twice against an opponent in one IPL season.
Only one team before GT had multiple 200-plus chases against an opponent in a T20 tournament (or series) - Bulgaria against Serbia in 2022.
2 - DC's two defeats against GT in IPL 2025 are the only instances of them failing to defend 200 (or more) target in the IPL. Before this season, they had a 13-0 record on that front in the IPL. GT had also never chased a 200 (or more) target before their two wins against DC this season.
205* - Partnership between B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill for the first wicket on Sunday night, the highest by a pair in an IPL chase. The previous highest was David Warner and Naman Ojha of Delhi Daredevils (now DC) scoring an unbroken 189 for the second wicket against Deccan Chargers in 2012.
3 - Number of double-century partnerships for the opening wicket in the IPL. Two are by Sai Sudharsan and Gill, who previously added 210 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul also had an unbroken 210-run opening stand for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against KKR in 2022.
1 - Sai Sudharsan and Gill are the first opening pair with two 200-plus stands in men's T20s. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are the only other pair with multiple partnerships of 200-plus runs in men's T20s.
7 - Century partnerships between Sai Sudharsan and Gill in 30 innings in the IPL. Only two pairs have had more such stands - ten by Kohli and de Villiers and nine by Kohli and Chris Gayle.
1 - Rahul became the first player to score a hundred for three different franchises in the IPL. Rahul had four hundreds in the IPL before his maiden ton for DC on Sunday - two for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and two for LSG.
318 - Runs scored by opening batters on Sunday in Delhi. It is the highest aggregate by openers in an IPL match; 313 of those came from Rahul (112*), Sudharsan (108*) and Gill (93*).
Only once before have three batters scored 90-plus runs in a men's T20 match - Tamim Iqbal (95), Shai Hope (91*) and Johnson Charles (107*) in a BPL game in 2023.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo