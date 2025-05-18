Sai Sudharsan and Gill help clinical GT book playoffs berth

GT reached 154 for no loss after 15 overs. As a last throw of the dice, Axar brought Mustafizur for the 16th. Sai Sudharsan hit his first two balls for fours to stamp GT's domination. Two overs later, he hit Kuldeep for a straight six to bring up his second IPL hundred, off 56 balls. Fittingly, it was Sai Sudharsan with yet another six that sealed GT's win.