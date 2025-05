Sai Sudharsan and Gill help clinical GT book playoffs berth

Gujarat Titans (GT) became only the second team in all T20 cricket to chase down a target of 200 or more without losing a wicket. That's how clinical B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill were against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday night as they took GT into the playoffs. Sai Sudharsan finished on 108 not out off 61 balls and Gill on 93 not out off 53 as they overhauled DC's 199 for 3 with an over to spare. That meant KL Rahul 's 112 not out off 65 balls ended in a losing cause.