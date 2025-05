Sai Sudharsan, Gill make it a GT one-two at the top of the IPL 2025 Orange Cap table with Jaiswal at third

GT openers B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill scored all the runs GT needed against DC, chasing down DC's 199 with an over to spare. Sai Sudharsan finished on 108 not out off 61 balls and Gill 93 not out off 53. Sudharsan, with his overall tally at 617 runs from 12 innings, jumped to the top of the run-getters' table, while his captain Gill, with 601 runs in 12 innings, is one spot behind.