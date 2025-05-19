Sai Sudharsan, Gill make it a GT one-two at the top of the IPL 2025 Orange Cap table with Jaiswal at third
Prasidh Krishna has gone one wicket clear of Noor Ahmad at the top of the Purple Cap table
Here's how things stand on the Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists after Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) thumped Delhi Capitals (DC) on a double-header Sunday in IPL 2025.
GT openers B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill scored all the runs GT needed against DC, chasing down DC's 199 with an over to spare. Sai Sudharsan finished on 108 not out off 61 balls and Gill 93 not out off 53. Sudharsan, with his overall tally at 617 runs from 12 innings, jumped to the top of the run-getters' table, while his captain Gill, with 601 runs in 12 innings, is one spot behind.
For a while before that game, we had a brand-new No. 1 on that table when RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal got to the top with a 25-ball 50 against PBKS, though the knock went in vain. He now has 523 runs from 13 matches and is at No. 3 following the Sai-Sudharsan-Gill show.
KL Rahul, another centurion from the Delhi game, moved up to seventh place with 493 runs, with Suryakumar Yadav (510), Virat Kohli (505), and Jos Buttler (500) between himself and the top three.
GT's Prasidh Krishna, who was on 20 wickets - the same as Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Noor Ahmad before Sunday's fixtures, picked up 1 for 40 against DC to have 21 wickets from 12 innings to go one clear at the top.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Josh Hazlewood is third with 18 wickets, the same as Mumbai Indians' (MI) Trent Boult.
Here's what ESPNcricinfo MVP table looks like as the IPL resumes.
