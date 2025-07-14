Ben Duckett sledges Shubman Gill, stump-mic chatter - the drama from the England-India Lord's Test

The Lord's Test between England and India is perfectly placed for an exciting final-day finish with India needing 135 runs to win with six wickets in hand. We haven't been able to take our eyes off the action so far - the dismissals, the banter, the delaying tactics, the aggression shown by both sides. Here's a quick social-media round-up in case you missed it.

This was the reception Joe Root received in the Long Room as he walked out to bat in the second innings on day four - warm, but polite, applause, you could call it.

This was the reception the England side received at the end of the day when they had taken four India wickets for 58 runs. Must have been pretty invigorating for the players, we imagine.

There was plenty of chatter on the field on day four, especially from Ben Duckett and Rishabh Pant.

First, Duckett needled Pant, who was playing with an injured finger, about batting slower than his usual style during India's first innings on day three. "Batting for the draw?" he asked Pant. "Same like you?" Pant responded. "Yeah, that's me batting on day one," replied Duckett.

Then on day four, during India's chase of 194, Duckett made a prediction about Shubman Gill, the leading scorer of the series so far, saying, "Six hundred runs and he's done for the series."

Pant was also entertaining while chatting with his batting partner KL Rahul, asking him if he could leave balls from Chris Woakes since he was bowling on the fifth- or sixth-stump line.

Towards the end of day three, Gill and India's fielders were getting into verbal jousts with Duckett and his opening partner Zak Crawley, who were trying to slow down the game to make sure they had to face only one over before stumps. It was an entertaining spectacle, but what did the commentators have to say about all the getting-in-your-face and finger-pointing?

Ravi Shastri said a little bit of "argy-bargy was okay".

Alastair Cook enjoyed seeing the sides "going at each other" at a time when "international cricket has got a bit too friendly".