Mohammed Siraj sledges Bazball, ladybirds invade Lord's

So, first, up, a style check. Who wore it best? Ravi Shastri, Stuart Broad or Dinesh Karthik?

DK also took viewers through the inside of Lord's to see the honours board, the balcony, and the Long Room.

If you want to know what it feels like to go through the Long Room as a player, take this walk with Ben Stokes as he makes his way out to the middle on day one.

What were the other England players up to while the top order batted it out? Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton borrowed cameras to get a better look at the action (and take some so-so photos). It's hard work being a cricket photographer - they certainly realised that.

Insects have stopped play before, especially our valuable friends, the bees, but this might be the first time we've seen ladybirds stop play? They couldn't get enough of Jasprit Bumrah - really, who can? - but perhaps they had come to examine why exactly England were scoring so slowly ? England finished day one on 251 for 4.

Mohammed Siraj also wanted to know what happened to England's quick-scoring style of play. While bowling to Joe Root, he asked the batter: "Root, where's Bazball?" while Rishabh Pant crowed with laughter behind the stumps. "Baz, Baz, Bazball, come on, I want to see." Wondering if Brendon McCullum will look to trademark his nickname, Baz, ( a la MS Dhoni ) as we reach the stage of overkill for the term "Bazball".