Greatest Tests: SA's record-breaking chase vs Australia's Edgbaston epic

Enter Graeme Smith , who lost opening partner Neil McKenzie early, but then took the total to 172 in collaboration with Hashim Amla before both fell in quick succession - Smith for 108 and Amla for 53. But there was more in the tank. Jacques Kallis (57) and AB de Villiers took them to 303 before Kallis fell with the target still over 100 away, and de Villiers, who remained not out on 106, finished the job with JP Duminy - apart from McKenzie, all the batters who walked out, walked back with at least 50 against their name.