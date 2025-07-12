Capsey hopes behind-the-scenes work helps her shine brighter

Alice Capsey 's development as an international cricketer mirrors the evolution of her England team as a work in progress.

Capsey burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old with a Player-of-the-Match-winning 59 for Oval Invincibles in just her second appearance in the Women's Hundred. Another half-century in just her third T20I innings before her 18th birthday fuelled the excitement around her talent.

Almost three years on, much has changed for Capsey and England, particularly over the past 12 months.

"For me it's been a year of a lot of learning," Capsey said. "Last year, I'll be the first one to say it, I didn't perform how I would have liked. Getting dropped from that T20 squad in South Africa was the best thing for me. To reflect, to take that step back and go, 'okay, well, I know I want to be in that T20 team, what do I need to do to get there?'"

Capsey became a casualty of England's failed T20 World Cup campaign when she was dropped for the tour of South Africa in December. Having held her place in the ODI squad for that trip, she was ultimately called up as injury cover for the T20s but didn't play a game.

After England's dire showing at the Women's Ashes in January - where Capsey played one T20I, scoring 6 and taking 1 for 25 with her offbreaks, and three ODIs yielding 18 runs and three wickets - she returned to Australia as part of the England A tour. There, she was England A's second-highest run-scorer across formats with 207 runs at 41.41, including a hundred and a half-century in the four-day match.

"A lot of work went on during the winter and, along with a lot of communication with the ECB, decided to play in that A-series and that was probably one of the best things for me, to still be playing highly competitive games but it also not be in the complete spotlight of an international game of cricket," Capsey said.

"Over the past three or four years, other than domestic games where you're still that international, you need to stand up, I probably haven't played in any games where I can just go out and bat and work on a few different things."

Capsey played just one match for Delhi Capitals during this year's WPL but said training with the franchise in Indian conditions "was a really great experience" and she saw the benefits of facing bowlers in the nets for hours on end there when she returned for the start of the domestic season.

During Edwards' first international series in charge, England swept both white-ball legs of West Indies' visit but they have been comprehensively outplayed by India in three of their four T20Is so far with one to play before a three-match ODI series.

Capsey was only required to bat once in the T20s against West Indies (she scored 4). She scored 60 runs and took four wickets across the three ODIs, where the first two matches were dominated by England's openers, Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones.

Against India, she is averaging 7.50 from four innings with a highest sore of 18 batting at No. 3 having played at No. 6 in the first two games.

"Deep down I know how much I've still got to learn, I'm nowhere near where I want to be," Capsey said. "I want to be the best batter in the world, no doubt about it. Every player who plays international cricket will want to strive to be the best.

Alice Capsey scored 317 runs from seven innings in the One-day Cup • Getty Images for Surrey CCC

"If you don't have a goal to strive for, it makes putting in the work a little bit harder. Whether it's realistic or unrealistic, at this point it probably doesn't really matter because if you're striving to get better, more often than not, you're going to get better."

With the 50-over World Cup in India just two-and-a-half months away, England have plenty of work to do. The fielding woes which let them down when West Indies knocked them out in the group stage of the T20 World Cup appeared to be improving earlier in the summer but have let them down again against India.

They have one match to put that right, on Saturday at Edgbaston with India having already clinched the series, before starting afresh in the ODIs, where captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is expected to return from injury.

"Our fielding has been a big talking point and we haven't been good enough over the last 12 months and we haven't been good enough again this series," Capsey said. "But we are working so hard on it and no one means to drop a catch, no one means to miss a run out.

"There's no hiding away from the fact that it's been a really tough 12 months for us and our fielding hasn't been up to standard. We all know that. Stats don't lie. We've dropped a lot of catches in really pivotal points in important games."

England are still learning how to perform on the biggest stages, but Capsey has no qualms about having grown up in the spotlight.

"That's just what I've known," she said. "It's not like I can compare. It is difficult at some points. Every time you go onto the cricket pitch, for the last three or four years, there's always been eyes on. But at the same time, that's an amazing place to be."

"For me, it is about, being a young player, how do I manage myself through that? And how do I continue to improve? How do I continue to manage that noise? That's half of the battle with not just being an international cricketer, but you speak to any international athlete, I think that is half the battle. It's something that I'm learning."