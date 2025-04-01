Charlotte Edwards named England Women head coach

Charlotte Edwards has been appointed England Women's head coach. Edwards, the former England captain who represented her country over 300 times, takes over from Jon Lewis, who was sacked following England's 16-0 thrashing at the hands of Australia in the Women's Ashes in January.

"I am so delighted to once again be part of the leadership of the England Women's cricket team, and I cannot wait to take this team forward and drive us to success," Edwards said in a statement released by the ECB on Tuesday. "It means the world to me to have the three lions on my chest once again. Leading England as captain was my life for 10 years and I will forever be passionate about this team and our legacy. We have such a talented group of players, and I am excited about working with them and improving them both as individuals and as a team."

During her 20-year playing career, Edwards won two World Cups and the Ashes five times. Since retiring in 2017, she has enjoyed a decorated coaching career, including two titles in three seasons with Mumbai Indians in the WPL and five titles with Southern Vipers, including two in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, the domestic T20 competition named in her honour.

She has also coached Southern Brave to three Women's Hundred finals, winning the competition in 2023, and led Sydney Sixers to the WBBL final in her first season in charge in 2022-23.

Her first competitive task with England Women will be a home series against West Indies in May followed by India, ahead of the World Cup in India later this year and a home T20 World Cup in 2026.

Before that, she must also repair team morale after not only the Ashes whitewashing but a surprise group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup in the UAE last October.

The Ashes defeat was the final straw that prompted an ECB review, announced by Clare Connor, the ECB's deputy CEO and managing director of England Women's cricket, in the immediate aftermath of that tour result, which also cost Heather Knight her job as England captain.

Connor described Edwards as a "proven winner".

"She has the experience, passion and expertise to lead this team to success," Connor said. "The results she has achieved as a head coach in multiple environments, since retiring as one of the greatest ever England players, is testament to her relentless drive and the standards she sets for those around her. She possesses a deep knowledge of the game, both in England and across the world, and she understands the importance of creating an environment that is both challenging and supportive."