Kate Cross: Cultural change required as England women seek to rise from Ashes

Kate Cross believes cultural change must form part of England's rise from their Women's Ashes nadir as the team sets out to win back fans as well as cricket matches.

Cross admitted there was little positive to say off the back of a 16-nil points defeat at the hands of Australia, as players and staff await the outcome of an ECB review into the tour.

"There's areas that we probably know we need to address from cricket points of view, but also from probably cultural points of view as well," Cross said. "This review, I don't know what's going to come of it, but I'm hoping that these are the things that will get addressed, and pave the way for the next generation to want to play for England."

The result in Australia was particularly disappointing for England in light of the excitement and optimism that the team generated in the course of their home Ashes campaign in 2023, in which they battled back from defeat in the one-off Test to square the series 8-8 with victories in both white-ball legs.

"Ultimately I feel like we might've lost a few fans in the last couple of months, which is really sad from our point of view," Cross added. "I think the 2023 Ashes was how good it can be and the 2025 Ashes how bad it can be."

The review, announced by Clare Connor, managing director of England Women's Cricket, in the immediate aftermath of the Ashes whitewash, has conducted player interviews and is expected to make public its recommendations later this month.

Cross brought a unique perspective to her evaluation of the tour, having travelled with a bulging disc in her back, which ultimately kept her sidelined throughout despite repeated attempts to prove her fitness to play.

She acknowledged that, as professional athletes, players must accept increased scrutiny of their performances and she hoped people would "fall back in love with English cricket" after a torrid winter for both the women's and men's teams, the latter dumped out of contention in the Champions Trophy after two matches.

England failed to win a match in the multi-format Women's Ashes and were comprehensively out-played by hosts Australia, with the tourists' physical fitness and mental toughness coming under the microscope, particularly in the wake of a row involving Alex Hartley , the former World Cup-winner turned commentator.

"It was unprecedented how poorly we performed over there, I don't think anyone probably anticipated the Ashes turning out the way it did, and obviously there was a huge disappointment that came with that," Cross said.

"As a group of players now, we don't know what's going to come of this review that's happening at the moment, but I think it motivates you to be a better group of players and a better, I guess, version of yourself."

For Cross, it was a particularly frustrating trip, coming more than a decade on from her breakthrough performance at Perth on the 2013-14 tour of Australia, where her starring role on Test debut helped set England up for their most recent Ashes series win.

"My reflections on my trip were quite unusual. I didn't get to play a game of cricket, but as a 33-year-old getting ruled out of an Ashes series was devastating. So I feel like it's made me really think about how I want to manage my career now moving forwards and, with the new structure of the tiers in the counties, I'm hoping that I'll be so well supported with that, that that wasn't my last Ashes hopefully.

England's players look on as Australia celebrate their Women's Ashes whitewash • Getty Images

"Ultimately as players, we still want to try and get young girls interested in the game and us losing quite drastically isn't going to do that. So we're going to have to have a real look at how we want to portray ourselves as a team moving forward and try and get a bit of love back from our fans because we, or certainly I, felt that we kind of lost a lot of that from our Ashes series, so hopefully we can move in the right direction now."

Her comments suggest an acceptance that the 'inspire and entertain' mantra the team has espoused since Jon Lewis took over as head coach in 2022 has become irrelevant amid a rash of poor performances, going back to the group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup in October.

Cross was speaking at the launch of the Professional Cricketers' Association Women's Impact Report, highlighting advances made in the game since 2020. That progress includes equal domestic minimum salaries of £28,000 for men and women from this season, where women's teams have been aligned with the men's in a three-tiered county-based structure.

But more work remains to be done, including addressing the salary gap between genders in the Hundred, which widened rather than closed this year. While the leading earners in the men's competition will earn £200,000, an increase of 60%, the top earners in the women's game will earn £65,000, up 30%. The base salary for men went up by £1,000 on last year to £31,000 compared to the women, who went from £8,000 to £10,000.

"I would hope to see that it happens quite quickly, especially with how vocal the players were about the pay gap getting bigger," Cross said. "It was obviously a disappointment, but I'm always of the bigger picture, that the Hundred has done a lot for the women's game. It continues to do that. It puts us in a spotlight that we've never had before in the domestic game.

"So as disappointing as those headlines are, there's still a lot of great stuff and there's a lot more money coming into the game now and hopefully that'll get pushed in the right direction and the gender play gap will continue to get smaller rather than get bigger."

A PCA working group will lobby the ECB on various aspects of the Hundred, which will receive a huge injection of funds through private investment from next season.

Daryl Mitchell, PCA chief executive, said: "From our side, I think particularly the announcement of the salaries took us a little bit by surprise this time around, I think the communication needs to improve, particularly in that sort of announcement. What we were shown in October actually, at the players' summit, was very different in terms of salary bands to what was actually produced and put out publicly.