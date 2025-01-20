Alex Hartley: Sophie Ecclestone 'refused TV interview' after Ashes loss

Hartley, who has worked extensively as a broadcaster and pundit since retiring from professional cricket, had said that a handful of players were "letting the team down" with their fitness levels after their shock defeat to West Indies in Dubai. Heather Knight and Jon Lewis, England's captain and coach, both denied that it had contributed to their group-stage elimination.

TMS podcast. "I've been hung out to dry by the England team: none of them will talk to me on the boundary edge. Following England's 57-run loss in Monday's first T20I in Sydney , which put Australia 8-0 up in the Ashes and ensured they will retain the trophy, Hartley said she had been frozen out. "Sophie Ecclestone refused to do a TV interview with me today," she told the BBC'spodcast. "I've been hung out to dry by the England team: none of them will talk to me on the boundary edge.

"The reason I said that they were not as fit as Australia is because I want them to compete with Australia, I want them to be better than Australia, and I want them to win Ashes and World Cups. I'm giving my opinion, and I've been given the cold shoulder from the England team ever since.

"Not all of them have given me the cold shoulder. I don't want to say that they've all been the same, because they haven't. Some of the players have been absolutely outstanding: I've spoken to them in the street, at the ground, wherever. But a few individuals - coaches, players - they literally haven't looked at me."

England's fielding has been a problem throughout the Ashes. Beth Mooney was dropped early in her match-winning 75 in Sydney on Monday, while a series of errors contributed to England's three ODI defeats at the start of the tour. It prompted Hartley to reiterate her view that England have struggled to match Australia's "athleticism" across the series.

"I've upset them, clearly," she said. "Jon Lewis has come out and said there isn't a problem with fitness in his squad, there isn't a problem with fitness in the England environment. They obviously think I'm completely wrong in my opinion - which is fine, absolutely fine. I'm entitled to my opinions, and they're entitled to theirs.

"It's my job to say if I see something that needs to be better, and I did, but the way that I've been treated since I think is totally unfair. But they will say that my comments were unfair, so if that's the way our relationship is going to be moving forwards, then so be it… If fitness isn't a problem, then it's athleticism from a few, isn't it?"