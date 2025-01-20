Matches (21)
AUS Women vs ENG Women, 1st T20I at Sydney, Women's Ashes, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), Sydney, January 20, 2025, Women's Ashes
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
L
ENG Women
W
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 247 Runs • 27.44 Avg • 117.06 SR
AUS-W8 M • 194 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 131.97 SR
ENG-W8 M • 293 Runs • 48.83 Avg • 140.19 SR
ENG-W8 M • 249 Runs • 83 Avg • 123.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 14.92 SR
AUS-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.77 Econ • 13.28 SR
ENG-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 15.5 SR
ENG-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 15.75 SR
Match details
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2169
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|20 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Women's Ashes News
Knight backs T20 'reset' to bring out England's best
The visitors are 6-0 down after being whitewashed in the ODI series
Gardner glad to have reached 'emotional' maiden hundred without nervous ninties
"It was pretty cool to tick off," she said after becoming just the second woman to score an ODI century from No. 6 or lower
Stats - Gardner's rescue act, King's fruitful series, Ecclestone's poor show against Australia
All the stats highlights from the third ODI and the one-day series that Australia whitewashed
Gardner's century and King's five-for give Australia ODI series sweep
Gardner scored her maiden international century before King took a career-best 5 for 46