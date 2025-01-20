Matches (21)
PAK vs WI (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
ILT20 (4)
SA20 (3)
BBL (3)
Women's U19 T20 WC (6)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

AUS Women vs ENG Women, 1st T20I at Sydney, Women's Ashes, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Sydney, January 20, 2025, Women's Ashes
PrevNext
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
ENG-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 247 Runs • 27.44 Avg • 117.06 SR
AJ Healy
8 M • 194 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 131.97 SR
DN Wyatt
8 M • 293 Runs • 48.83 Avg • 140.19 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
8 M • 249 Runs • 83 Avg • 123.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Sutherland
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 14.92 SR
A Gardner
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.77 Econ • 13.28 SR
CE Dean
8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 15.5 SR
S Glenn
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 15.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
Alyssa Healy † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Darcie Brown 
Bowler
Ashleigh Gardner 
Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Alana King 
Bowling Allrounder
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Tahlia McGrath 
Allrounder
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Megan Schutt 
Bowler
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2169
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days20 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Ashes News

Knight backs T20 'reset' to bring out England's best

The visitors are 6-0 down after being whitewashed in the ODI series

Knight backs T20 'reset' to bring out England's best

Gardner glad to have reached 'emotional' maiden hundred without nervous ninties

"It was pretty cool to tick off," she said after becoming just the second woman to score an ODI century from No. 6 or lower

Gardner glad to have reached 'emotional' maiden hundred without nervous ninties

Stats - Gardner's rescue act, King's fruitful series, Ecclestone's poor show against Australia

All the stats highlights from the third ODI and the one-day series that Australia whitewashed

Stats - Gardner's rescue act, King's fruitful series, Ecclestone's poor show against Australia

Gardner's century and King's five-for give Australia ODI series sweep

Gardner scored her maiden international century before King took a career-best 5 for 46

Gardner's century and King's five-for give Australia ODI series sweep

Sciver-Brunt hopes for 'mindset shift' even as Australia promise to 'scrap and fight'

England, who must win the third ODI to not fall too far behind in the Ashes series, might have to deal with a double-legspin threat with Georgia Wareham in line for a recall

Sciver-Brunt hopes for 'mindset shift' even as Australia promise to 'scrap and fight'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Ashes

TeamMWLPT
AUS-W3306
ENG-W3030
Full Table