Healy, Gardner out amid injury drama; England bowl at the SCG

As a result of their injury woes, Australia have handed a T20I debut to Georgia Voll , the 21-year-old opener from Queensland who impressed with a century in just her second ODI when she replaced Healy - who then had a knee injury - during India's visit late last year. Voll will open alongside Beth Mooney, who will keep wicket, as she did during that series and Australia's subsequent tour of New Zealand, where Healy played as a batter only. Grace Harris will provide some middle-order firepower in Gardner's absence.