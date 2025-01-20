Healy, Gardner out amid injury drama; England bowl at the SCG

England have plumped for a three-pronged spin attack, as flagged by captain Heather Knight on the eve of the match, choosing their own legspinner, Sarah Glenn, alongside left-armer Sophie Ecclestone and offspinner Charlie Dean.

Australia are on the verge of retaining the Ashes with this match offering them the chance to go 8-0 up in the series. In that case, the best England could hope for would be to win the remaining two T20Is and the Test to level the series at 8-8, which would still see the hosts retain the Ashes.