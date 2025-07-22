Ecclestone considered quitting cricket in wake of Ashes row

Sophie Ecclestone has revealed she considered quitting cricket in the aftermath of the off-field drama surrounding England Women's T20 World Cup and Ashes failures.

Ecclestone missed the start of the international summer when England hosted West Indies, instead playing for Lancashire during the T20I series while she managed her comeback from a knee injury. She was then ruled out of the ODI series, citing the need to prioritise her wellbeing.

Having returned for both white-ball series against India, Ecclestone spoke about the reasons surrounding her absence in a pre-match interview ahead of the third and final ODI at Chester-le-Street.

"It was a tough time for me personally," Ecclestone told Sky Sports in a pitch-side interview before play on Tuesday. "I tore my meniscus and I had a very sore knee, but I feel like personally I was so tired and so drained from the last few months.

"As a cricketer, we don't stop, we don't get much time off and we go from franchise tournaments to England tournaments and it takes it out of you. I feel like during the West Indies series I wasn't actually sure if I was going to come back and play cricket.

"I was away from cricket and I cried to a few people, I cried to my dad, I get emotional now, but it was it was a tough time. But I feel like I've come out the other side now and I'm back playing cricket."

Ecclestone disputed the use of the word "refusal" when it came to the infamous interview with Hartley, and appeared to take issue with the timing of the request to talk, suggesting that she wanted to concentrate on her warm-up.

"It was a weird time," Ecclestone said. "I feel like obviously that went down the wrong way, and a few things were said, and I was just concentrating on cricket at that moment.

"A lot of things were being said which wasn't ideal for me and it affected me quite a lot to be honest. It took a lot out of me. There were a lot of words being thrown around about me that I thought were untrue and it wasn't very nice to hear.

"I kind of had to put that to one side, and I did go off social media for a couple of weeks actually during the Ashes, just because it was affecting me quite a lot, what was being said. It wasn't very nice but we've all learnt from that now and there's a lot of feelings involved but we're all over that now, and ready to move on."

Ecclestone went on to say that she believed misconceptions had emerged about her in the fallout from the incident.

"I feel like a lot of words were being thrown around about me that weren't true," she said. "Just that I was really arrogant maybe, and that's just not me as a person.

"The word refusal was getting thrown around and that just wasn't really true and some of the things people were saying about the team I didn't really agree with, so it was hard to take for me and hard to take for the team."

Immediately after the Ashes, Clare Connor, managing director of England women's cricket, described the interview situation as "an unfortunate incident that won't happen again".

"Our players in general… embrace their media obligations," Connor said. "It matters to them to be good role models for women's cricket and the England women's cricket team. As professional women's cricket has developed at the rate that it has over recent years, that scrutiny is something that we will all have to embrace and accept."

Ecclestone acknowledged that women's cricket being in the spotlight more than when she made her debut as a 17-year-old in 2016 was a positive thing and said she had learned from the experience, including the public's reaction.