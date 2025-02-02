White-WAshes demands inquest as England are exposed

England's post-Ashes review has begun, even before any formal announcements, with captain Heather Knight and Jon Lewis , the head coach, forced to consider their positions in light of an unprecedented 16-0 defeat.

While Lewis has been forthright, insisting he is the right person to take the team forward in the immediate aftermath of England's innings defeat in the Test to conclude a terrible tour, Knight was not about to make an "emotional" call on her future just yet.

Any decisions may be taken out of their hands with Clare Connor, the ECB's deputy chief executive, due to address a media conference over the weekend.

It is hard to see what more Knight could have done, other than scream - as she often looked like she wanted to do - every time an England fielder shelled a regulation catch during the series.

And there's no guarantee that would have helped any more than the high-level training she and Lewis say England have displayed outside of matches.

Poor shot selection was another weak point for England throughout and, while she was culpable herself, Knight was her side's leading run-scorer with 229 runs across all three formats, behind only Australian Beth Mooney' s 409 overall.

"I'm probably going to sit on the fence again and say it's a time to probably not think about it," Knight said after being asked, not for the first time on the tour, whether she was thinking about her position.

"Things are pretty raw and have obviously happened pretty quickly. I think the coming weeks is a time for everyone to reflect on what we could have done better, how we're going to improve as a side. That's not an emotional decision that's going to be made now, it's in the coming weeks."

If England are to move on from Knight after nine years at the helm, they must consider who they have to replace her and whether they are a better option.

Nat Sciver-Brunt said last week she would "love to lead the girls… whenever that time is" when asked if she'd like to be England captain one day.

It was the sort of response Sciver-Brunt was obliged to give, to avoid headlines screaming that she was out to take Knight's job or that she didn't have any desire to lead her country, rather than an outright expression of her willingness to take the role now.

Sciver-Brunt is part of England's four-pronged leadership group, which also includes Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone, and she has stood in as skipper before, including partway through England's T20 World Cup exit in October after Knight injured herself while batting against West Indies.

A chaotic fielding performance ensued and Lewis came onto the field during a drinks break, his efforts to help lift the team going in vain as West Indies won by six wickets and ended England's campaign in the group stages.

Sciver-Brunt cannot be blamed for England's fielding woes in that instance, any more than Knight can be held responsible for the lack of improvement in that area since.

When Amy Jones stood in as captain during India's 2022 tour of England, she said the on-field leadership role was " definitely not something that comes naturally to me ". That was two and a half years ago and being part of a wider leadership group may have built Jones's confidence in that area.

Ecclestone's penchant for wearing her heart on her sleeve - which is very unlike Knight, Sciver-Brunt and Jones - while shouldering the responsibility of leading England's spin attack might count against her. That is unless England opt for a real shake-up of the role.

Even then, Ecclestone's apparent refusal to do a post-match interview with former team-mate turned broadcaster Alex Hartley, who had earlier questioned the fitness of some members of the England team, became the flashpoint of the tour and is the sort of controversy the ECB would want to avoid.

The absence of a clear-cut successor combined with Knight's relatively strong individual performances and limited responsibility for England's failings make a case for her staying on as captain. Whoever leads the side going forward, they need a thick skin. Just ask her.

"There's always highs and lows, and that's the joy of the job," she said. "Sometimes it tests you, tests your character, tests the good times and the bad times, and you have to take them on the chin, the bad times, to enjoy the good times.

Heather Knight has much to consider after England's 16-0 drubbing in Australia • Getty Images

"It's always a tough place to come and tour as a cricketer and particularly as a leader. We haven't played well enough, and you're going to feel that as a leader and feel that on your shoulders. I'm certainly frustrated with how the team has gone. We haven't shown our best cricket and we're all obviously very frustrated with that and pretty gutted."

Lewis, too, is under scrutiny. Since taking over in late 2022, he has overseen the highs of England's home Ashes series, where Australia narrowly retained the trophy, and the lows of the T20 World Cup and this series.

After England lost the third T20I of this Ashes by a massive 72 runs - they also lost the first by 57 runs - Lewis denied that the eight-points-all draw in 2023 had given his side too much confidence.

Instead, he said, it was a case of England being unable to execute in the crucial moments of this series and adapt in the face of a relentless Australian side at home.

No one in a position to effect change has offered a solution to that in all the early picking over England's defeat, and there were worrying signs even before that.

Lewis expressed concern ahead of the series about the hectic schedule - which was the same for both sides.

He also suggested that a Bondi Beach packed on a Sunday morning with swimmers and touch rugby players gave Australia an inherent advantage in terms of athleticism and talent pool (there was no pun intended, despite how bizarre the notion was).

Young, inexperienced players learning their craft on the international stage has been mentioned more than once as another explanation for England's struggles.

It was all sounding like excuses.

Meanwhile, Australia were the team with real problems in terms of injuries to key players and yet they took it all in their stride to grind their opposition into the dirt.

The hosts were without injured captain Alyssa Healy and key allrounder Ash Gardner for the T20 leg of the series, with Mooney standing in as wicketkeeper and vice-captain Tahlia McGrath stepping up to the senior role.

Healy's availability for the Test was uncertain right up until match eve, causing uncertainty over the batting order for a time.

Australia's dominance of the Women's Ashes was absolute • AFP/Getty Images

Australia wiped the T20Is 3-0 and scored 440 in the Test, including centuries for Mooney and Annabel Sutherland for a 270-run lead on first innings. They did so with Ellyse Perry coming in at No.10 after injuring her hip in the field on the first day.

After the Test, Healy announced that she faced a period on the sidelines to resolve her foot stress injury and said she was "going to have a look at a couple of things and how I can be better, maybe a bit more disciplined in some areas".

Healy's assertion that she could do more, even when injured, epitomised Australia's constant desire to be better even when they are on top.

England's somewhat improved performance in the field on the third afternoon of the Test and the resilience of tailenders Lauren Filer and Lauren Bell in delaying the inevitable amid a nine-wicket innings from Australia spinners Alana King and Gardner can't paper over the chasm between these sides.

Connor herself, may come in for some tough questioning.

She announced a sweeping restructure of domestic women's cricket in the wake of England's 12-4 home Ashes defeat in 2019, a process that is ongoing with the alignment of women's teams to county sides starting this spring. Yet the gulf between England and Australia that was supposed to be closed by those changes is now as stark as ever.

The ECB has repeatedly talked up their investment in and professionalisation of women's cricket, which stands to benefit further from the sale of the Hundred franchises. But if the structural changes already underway need more time to come to fruition, then the ECB must manage expectations.

The MCG hosting an aggregate crowd of 35,365 over the three days of a dead-rubber, surpassing the record attendance for a women's Test set at Trent Bridge in 2023 by the end of the second day, further rammed home the strength of the game in Australia.