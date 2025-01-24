Jon Lewis: Culture, not fitness, at root of Australia's dominance of Women's Ashes

Jon Lewis, England Women's head coach, has issued a robust defence of his team's fitness levels, after they slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat of a troubled Ashes tour, but believes that cultural issues may be at the heart of Australia's perceived edge in athleticism.

Despite their best performance of the tour, England's rain-affected loss in a closely fought second T20I in Canberra continued Australia's dominance of a series in which they have now claimed the Ashes for a sixth consecutive series dating back to 2015. And with just two matches to come, including the one-off Test at the MCG next week, the prospect of a whitewash is looming large over the squad.

The tour has also been overshadowed by an off-field row involving Alex Hartley , the BBC commentator, who claimed she had been refused a TV interview with Sophie Ecclestone after the first T20I, ostensibly due to her suggestion, in the wake of their T20 World Cup exit in October, that certain individuals were "letting the team down when it comes to fitness".

Though Lewis said he disapproved of Ecclestone's reasons for turning the interview down, and that he would have encouraged her to do it had he known about the incident at the time, he was adamant that the squad could not realistically be expected to work harder on their fitness levels than they already do.

"You guys need to come watch them. I promise you. I cannot defend them more around how hard they work on their physicality," he said. "They are incredibly dedicated to what they do. I've never seen a cricket team work like this cricket team, and I've worked in professional cricket for 31 years."

Instead, he suggested the outdoors lifestyle in Australia was more conducive to producing natural athletes, and cited a recent trip to Bondi Beach in Sydney as an example.

"On Sunday morning, pretty much every Australian in the eastern suburbs was in the water," he said. "There's about a million kids down there, and they were doing Surf Lifesaving, or playing touch rugby.

"For me, that's a cultural difference. I definitely think Australia have an advantage in terms of athleticism, and also our talent pool at the moment is small, so it's important for us to grow the game."

However, Lewis also insisted that the gulf between the two teams was not as wide as the current 10-0 scoreline suggested, and that Australia's seizure of key moments in each of the five matches to date had been the difference between the teams.

"The space on the tour we didn't get right was around the first two games," he said. "Australia are a really strong team, obviously on their own patch. We knew that when we got on the plane. But in every game, there's been moments where we feel that we've been in the game and had a good opportunity to try and push home a strong advantage. And we haven't quite got those moments in the game right, and the opposition have.

"Whilst it is 10-0, and whilst the margins of victory in the game have been at times large, I think the difference is isn't as big as the margin suggests in terms of results, in terms of the performance."

The ECB are due to conduct a full review of the series at its conclusion, in which the roles of both Lewis and captain Heather Knight are sure to come under scrutiny. Despite a fighting innings of 43 not out from 19 balls in Canberra, Knight has now overseen five failed Ashes captains since taking over as captain in 2016, and at the age of 34, Lewis was unable to give her his unequivocal backing.

"Like any selection, we make those decisions after the tour," he said. "We will spend some time reflecting and make some rational decisions, and think about what the right thing is for the team further down the road. I don't think now is the right time to consider that, to be honest,

"We've got a game to play tomorrow, Heather's in charge, and we've got Test match next week, which we need to get our heads round. And then after the tour, we'll sit down, we'll think about what the what the right thing is for team, and how we know we move forward, like we would do with every other selection."

On his own future, Lewis - who has been in the position since 2022 - was more forthright. "I'm really comfortable with the job that I'm doing," he said. "I'll continue to work to develop this cricket team as best as I can until someone tells me that it's not the right time for you to do this anymore. I'm really excited about what the future holds for this team, and I feel like I'm the right person to coach it."

In the meantime, England have pride to salvage across their final two fixtures, starting with the third T20I in Adelaide on Saturday. Australia's Grace Harris has already declared that her side will be gunning for a 16-0 points whitewash, adding that the aim was to "embarrass" their opponents . Lewis, however, argued that she had delivered his motivational speech for him.