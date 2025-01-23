Matches (14)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
BBL (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
England in India (1)
BPL (2)

AUS Women vs ENG Women, 2nd T20I at Canberra, Women's Ashes, Jan 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Canberra, January 23, 2025, Women's Ashes
PrevNext
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
ENG-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
10 M • 258 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 116.74 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 225 Runs • 25 Avg • 115.38 SR
DN Wyatt
8 M • 293 Runs • 48.83 Avg • 140.19 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
8 M • 253 Runs • 84.33 Avg • 126.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Sutherland
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.51 Econ • 13.93 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.1 Econ • 14.38 SR
CE Dean
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 16.9 SR
S Ecclestone
8 M • 9 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 21.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
Alyssa Healy † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Darcie Brown 
Bowler
Ashleigh Gardner 
Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Alana King 
Bowling Allrounder
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Tahlia McGrath 
Allrounder
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Megan Schutt 
Bowler
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Match details
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2170
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days23 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Ashes News

Alex Hartley: Sophie Ecclestone 'refused TV interview' after Ashes loss

Player-turned-pundit says comments over fitness caused team to give her 'cold shoulder'

Alex Hartley: Sophie Ecclestone 'refused TV interview' after Ashes loss

Sophia Dunkley vows to keep fighting as Women's Ashes slips out of reach

Australia are eight points up after four games, with the trophy already secured on home soil

Sophia Dunkley vows to keep fighting as Women's Ashes slips out of reach

Australia show off their depth in dominant Sydney display

No Healy, no Gardner but it's no problem for Australia, who retained the Ashes in style

Australia show off their depth in dominant Sydney display

Mooney and King help clinical Australia retain Ashes

With Australia now holding an eight-points-to-nil lead, the best England can hope for is to win both remaining T20s and the Test to draw the series

Mooney and King help clinical Australia retain Ashes

Healy in doubt for rest of Ashes series as she misses first T20I

Australia's captain will be further assessed ahead of the remaining T20Is and the Test

Healy in doubt for rest of Ashes series as she misses first T20I
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Ashes

TeamMWLPT
AUS-W4408
ENG-W4040
Full Table