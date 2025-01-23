Matches (14)
AUS Women vs ENG Women, 2nd T20I at Canberra, Women's Ashes, Jan 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Canberra, January 23, 2025, Women's Ashes
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
W
L
W
ENG Women
L
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 258 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 116.74 SR
AUS-W10 M • 225 Runs • 25 Avg • 115.38 SR
ENG-W8 M • 293 Runs • 48.83 Avg • 140.19 SR
ENG-W8 M • 253 Runs • 84.33 Avg • 126.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.51 Econ • 13.93 SR
AUS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.1 Econ • 14.38 SR
ENG-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 16.9 SR
ENG-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 21.33 SR
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2170
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|23 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Women's Ashes News
Alex Hartley: Sophie Ecclestone 'refused TV interview' after Ashes loss
Player-turned-pundit says comments over fitness caused team to give her 'cold shoulder'
Sophia Dunkley vows to keep fighting as Women's Ashes slips out of reach
Australia are eight points up after four games, with the trophy already secured on home soil
Australia show off their depth in dominant Sydney display
No Healy, no Gardner but it's no problem for Australia, who retained the Ashes in style
Mooney and King help clinical Australia retain Ashes
With Australia now holding an eight-points-to-nil lead, the best England can hope for is to win both remaining T20s and the Test to draw the series