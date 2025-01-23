England bowl first in bid to delay Australia's Ashes glory

England chose to bowl against Australia

England will again be chasing as they aim to keep their hopes of a drawn Ashes series alive after Heather Knight won the toss in Canberra.

There is a threat of some rain coming in during the evening, which could bring DLS into the equation, and chasing is often preferable in those circumstances.

Australia have retained the Ashes by going 8-0 up with victory at the SCG and can win them outright here.

Both teams are unchanged with England showing faith in their XI. Australia captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the rest of the T20I series and will be further assessed ahead of the day-night Test in Melbourne. Ash Gardner also misses again with her calf injury and will be monitored ahead of the final T20I in Adelaide.

Allrounder Heather Graham has been added to the squad for the final two T20Is.

Australia 1 Georgia Voll, 2 Beth Mooney (wk), 3 Phoebe Litchfield, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Tahlia McGrath (capt), 7 Grace Harris, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Alana King, 10 Kim Garth, 11 Megan Schutt