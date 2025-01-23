Matches (24)
2nd T20I (N), Canberra, January 23, 2025, Women's Ashes
ENG Women chose to field.

Current RR: 8.84
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 54/1 (10.80)
Report

England bowl first in bid to delay Australia's Ashes glory

Both teams are unchanged for the second T20I in Canberra

Andrew McGlashan
Andrew McGlashan
23-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Megan Schutt struck with her second ball, Australia vs England, Women's Ashes, 1st T20I, Sydney, January 20, 2025

Australia can win the Ashes in Canberra  •  Getty Images

England chose to bowl against Australia
England will again be chasing as they aim to keep their hopes of a drawn Ashes series alive after Heather Knight won the toss in Canberra.
There is a threat of some rain coming in during the evening, which could bring DLS into the equation, and chasing is often preferable in those circumstances.
Australia have retained the Ashes by going 8-0 up with victory at the SCG and can win them outright here.
Both teams are unchanged with England showing faith in their XI. Australia captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the rest of the T20I series and will be further assessed ahead of the day-night Test in Melbourne. Ash Gardner also misses again with her calf injury and will be monitored ahead of the final T20I in Adelaide.
Allrounder Heather Graham has been added to the squad for the final two T20Is.
Australia 1 Georgia Voll, 2 Beth Mooney (wk), 3 Phoebe Litchfield, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Tahlia McGrath (capt), 7 Grace Harris, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Alana King, 10 Kim Garth, 11 Megan Schutt
England 1 Maia Bouchier, 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Sophia Dunkley, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Heather Knight (capt), 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Freya Kemp, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Sarah Glenn, 11 Lauren Bell
AUS Women Innings
Player NameRB
BL Mooney
stumped4431
G Voll
run out55
P Litchfield
bowled1715
EA Perry
caught27
A Sutherland
caught1811
TM McGrath
not out4435
GM Harris
not out2311
Extras(lb 3, nb 1, w 11)
Total168(5 wkts; 19 ovs)
Women's Ashes

TeamMWLPT
AUS-W4408
ENG-W4040
