AUS Women vs ENG Women, Only Test at Melbourne, Women's Ashes, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Only Test (D/N), Melbourne, January 30 - February 02, 2025, Women's Ashes
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
D
D
W
L
W
ENG Women
D
D
L
L
W
Ground time: 13:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 860 Runs • 71.67 Avg • 49.19 SR
AUS-W7 M • 453 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 51.83 SR
ENG-W10 M • 742 Runs • 49.47 Avg • 59.55 SR
ENG-W10 M • 716 Runs • 47.73 Avg • 50.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 30 Wkts • 2.59 Econ • 48.36 SR
AUS-W6 M • 23 Wkts • 2.66 Econ • 47.3 SR
ENG-W8 M • 35 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 64.05 SR
ENG-W7 M • 19 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 66.94 SR
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WTest no. 151
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, Dinner 16.30-17.10, Tea 19.10-19.30, Close 21.30
|Match days
|30,31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - daynight (4-day match)
