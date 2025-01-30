Matches (14)
AUS Women vs ENG Women, Only Test at Melbourne, Women's Ashes, Jan 30 2025

Only Test (D/N), Melbourne, January 30 - February 02, 2025, Women's Ashes
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 13:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 860 Runs • 71.67 Avg • 49.19 SR
BL Mooney
7 M • 453 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 51.83 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 742 Runs • 49.47 Avg • 59.55 SR
HC Knight
10 M • 716 Runs • 47.73 Avg • 50.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 30 Wkts • 2.59 Econ • 48.36 SR
A Gardner
6 M • 23 Wkts • 2.66 Econ • 47.3 SR
S Ecclestone
8 M • 35 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 64.05 SR
KL Cross
7 M • 19 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 66.94 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
Alyssa Healy (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Darcie Brown 
Bowler
Ashleigh Gardner 
Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Alana King 
Bowling Allrounder
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Tahlia McGrath 
Allrounder
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Megan Schutt 
Bowler
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWTest no. 151
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, Dinner 16.30-17.10, Tea 19.10-19.30, Close 21.30
Match days30,31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - daynight (4-day match)
Language
English
Women's Ashes

TeamMWLPT
AUS-W66012
ENG-W6060
