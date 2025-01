Australia bowl, Healy plays, Voll debuts and opens; England omit Dean for Dunkley

All the intrigue pre-game was whether Healy would be passed fit and where she might bat given Australia's top seven has been unchanged in their last three Test matches. With Beth Mooney required to take the gloves due to Healy's foot injury, she has been shifted down to No.6 after opening in the last three Tests and five of her seven to-date. But Healy has not moved to the top. She has instead moved to No.4 and Voll will make her Test debut as opener. The 21-year-old becomes Australia's 185th female Test representative, after being presented her cap from former Australia captain Belinda Clark