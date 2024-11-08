Alice Capsey omitted from T20Is as England name South Africa tour squads

Alice Capsey has paid the price for England's disastrous performance in last month's T20 World Cup, after being omitted from the T20I leg of their forthcoming tour of South Africa.

Capsey, who made her England debut aged 17 in 2022, is regarded as one of the brightest talents in the women's game, but is in the midst of a prolonged form slump. She made a top score of 19 in three innings at the World Cup, and has since managed a further 27 runs in five innings for Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League.

Allrounder Paige Scholfield , who debuted in Ireland in September, has earned a call-up for the T20I leg of the multi-format tour, alongside fast bowler Lauren Filer , who was overlooked for the World Cup campaign due to the perceived conditions, and has been named in all three squads for the multi-format tour. Dani Gibson misses out after undergoing knee surgery in the wake of an injury sustained during the World Cup.

The tour will include a first Women's Test in South Africa since 2002, for which Freya Kemp and Maia Bouchier could be the notable debutants. Heather Knight retains her role as captain across formats, having returned to action in the Big Bash this month, following the ligament injury that prevented her from leading in the field during their tournament-ending six-wicket loss to West Indies in Dubai.

The tour is seen as a vital opportunity for England to reset their ambitions against a team that has now reached each of the last two T20 World Cup finals.

The selected players, minus those currently competing in the Big Bash, have been training at Loughborough in the build-up to the series, with the T20I squad due to leave for South Africa on November 16, with the ODI and Test squads following on November 27.

Knight's team had entered the World Cup as one of the leading contenders after an unbeaten home summer, but were subjected to some intense criticism after their early exit, not least from the former World Cup winner-turned-commentator, Alex Hartley, who called into question the team's fitness levels.

In an interview with The Cricketer this week, however, Jon Lewis, England Women's head coach, hit back at that suggestion.

Paige Scholfield has been included in England's T20I squad for South Africa • Getty Images

"We work incredibly hard on our physical preparation, the players are in really good shape. We individualise really well around people's programmes.

"I would like Alex in particular to quantify exactly what she means by that, because I just don't see it. She needs to be more specific about what she's saying. There are lots of parts of physical fitness, and you have to be careful when you call a team unfit - we are not an unfit cricket team.

"I've seen the team training in Loughborough, and we're moving forward across the board. There are lots of different parts of physical fitness. It was a really broad statement, and I don't agree with what she said at all. I am more than happy to have a chat to her about it and be more specific."

While significant in its own right, the South Africa tour is seen as a vital staging post for England ahead of their next key objective, the Women's Ashes in Australia in January.

"We've got an amazing next six months ahead," Clare Connor, the ECB deputy chair and former women's captain, said at Lord's last week. "Going to South Africa is a really good next experience. It's multi-format as well, so it's another preparation tour, in a way, in terms of experiences for the Ashes."

Connor also addressed the heightened scrutiny that the players had been under in the wake of the World Cup, and the sense that they had collapsed under the pressure, particularly in a key period in the field the wake of Knight's injury in Dubai.

"We welcome the same degree of scrutiny over performance as an England men's team, or equivalent, but the learning curve is steep," Connor said.

"It's fascinating from a performance perspective that we went into that tournament in the vein of form that we did, and New Zealand went into that tournament with 10 consecutive defeats, and they won it.

"It's hugely disappointing that we didn't make the semi-final stage. But we will obviously be looking at how we build in that resilience to pressure, and decision-making and skill retention under pressure. Because, for 45 minutes, we did lose our skills and our way."

England Women IT20 squad: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

England Women ODI squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge