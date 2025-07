James Anderson, Rocky Flintoff earn Hundred wildcard deals

Anderson, who turns 43 this month, returned to T20 cricket this year after an 11-year absence and has taken 14 wickets in eight appearances for Lancashire in the Vitality Blast, operating as a new-ball specialist. He initially went unselected in March's Hundred draft but will now play for the Originals in August after he was picked up in Tuesday's 'wildcard' draft on a £31,000 deal.